 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Asian Games 2018: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw
Read In

Updated: 27 August 2018 19:13 IST

Neeraj Chopra lived up to everyone's expectation and won the Asiad gold.

Asian Games 2018: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw
Neeraj Chopra had won the gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games © Facebook

India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Monday won the gold medal at the Asian Games 2018. This was India's 8th gold medal at the Asian Games. Neeraj Chopra threw 83.46 metres off his first throw and that set the mark for a medal finish. Of the six attempts he got, Neeraj had committed two fouls. His second and sixth attempts were fouls. His third attempt was 88.06 metres while his fourth was 83.25 metres and his fifth one was 86.36 metres. He also shattered his own national record by clearing a distance of 88.06m. Chopra's gold is India's only second medal in javelin throw in Asian Games history after Gurtej Singh won a bronze in 1982 in New Delhi.

Liu Qizhen of China was a distant second with a best throw of 82.22m while Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won the bronze with an 80.75 effort. The Commonwealth Games and reigning Asian champion completely dominated the competition as he bettered his own national record of 87.43 which he had come up with in Doha during the first leg of the Diamond League series in May. None of the competitors in the field had an 85-plus throw this season.

Chopra's biggest rival was expected to be Chao Tsun Cheng, who last year recorded a throw of 91.36m but the Chinese Taipei thrower could manage a best of 79.81 to finish fifth. Chopra, the world junior record holder of 86.48, has been in tremendous form this season as has consistently crossed the 85m mark. He won the Federation Cup in March with 85.94m, clinched a gold in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games with a throw of 86.47m, before the 87.43 effort in Doha. Before coming here, he had 85.17 and 85.69 in France and Finland during his preparations for the Asian Games.

(With inputs from PTI)

Comments
Topics : Asian Games 2018 Other Sports
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS. Also get the latest Asian Games 2018 live updates, news and medals tally.
Highlights
  • Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra broke his personal best record
  • His first throw was 83.46 metres long
  • His third throw of 88.06 was one of his personal best
Related Articles
Asian Games: Dharun Ayyasamy Misses Late Father, Dedicates Silver Medal To Stoic Mother
Asian Games: Dharun Ayyasamy Misses Late Father, Dedicates Silver Medal To Stoic Mother
Asian Games: Dharun Ayyasamy Clinches Silver In Men
Asian Games: Dharun Ayyasamy Clinches Silver In Men's 400M Hurdles
Asian Games 2018: Saina Nehwal Says She Couldn
Asian Games 2018: Saina Nehwal Says She Couldn't Read Tai Tzu Ying's Game
Behdad Salimikordasiabi Completes Asian Games Weightlifting Hat-Trick
Behdad Salimikordasiabi Completes Asian Games Weightlifting Hat-Trick
Asian Games 2018: PV Sindhu Has A Plan In Place To Break Her
Asian Games 2018: PV Sindhu Has A Plan In Place To Break Her 'Final' Jinx
Advertisement

Advertisement

Asian Games 2018 Medals Tally

Pos Country Total
1 China 86 62 43 191
2 Japan 43 36 57 136
3 Republic of Korea 28 36 42 106
4 Indonesia 22 15 27 64
9 India 8 13 20 41

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.