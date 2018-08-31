India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2018, Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Match: When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

The Indian men's hockey team take on Pakistan in their bronze medal clash of the Asian Games 2018 on Saturday. India had failed to reach the final as they lost to Malaysia in a dramatic penalty shoot-out on Thursday. The match ended in a 2-2 stalemate in regulation time, before India lost 6-7 in the penalty shoot-out. It was youngsters Harmanpreet Singh (33rd minute) and Varun Kumar (40th) who had scored in regulation time for India while Faizal Saari (39th) and Rahim Muhammad Razie (59th) equalised for Malaysia and took the match into the shootout. On the other side, Pakistan had lost to Japan 0-1 in the other semi-final clash. Shota Yamada scored the decisive goal with a penalty corner conversion in the 18th minute dashing Pakistan's hopes.

When is the India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2018 men's hockey bronze medal match?

The India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2018 men's hockey final is on Saturday, September 1, 2018.

Where is the India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2018 men's hockey men's hockey bronze medal match?

The India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2018 men's hockey bronze medal match will be played at GBK, Hockey Field in Jakarta.

What time does India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2018 men's hockey bronze medal match begin?

The India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2018 men's hockey bronze medal match will begin at 04:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2018 men's hockey bronze medal match?

The India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2018 men's hockey bronze medal match will be broadcast on Sony Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2018 men's hockey bronze medal match?

The India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2018 men's hockey bronze medal match will be streamed live on Sony Liv. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters)