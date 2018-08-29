 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

India vs Malaysia, Asian Games 2018, Men's Hockey Semi-Final: When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 29 August 2018 15:43 IST

India will face Malaysia in the semi-final on Thursday.

India vs Malaysia, Asian Games 2018, Men
India's striker Akashdeep Singh scored six goals against Sri Lanka in the final group match. © Hockey India

The Indian men's hockey team on Tuesday secured a semi-final berth after thumping Sri Lanka 20-0 in their fifth and final Pool A game at the 2018 Asian Games. India's striker Akashdeep Singh scored six goals, while Rupinder Pal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh struck thrice each. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay netted two goals while Vivek Sagar Prasad, Amit Rohidas and Dilpreet Singh scored one each. The third and fourth quarter saw India continue their dominance. India had their fair share of chances in the fourth quarter but seemed to have taken their foot off the gas. India will now face Malaysia in the semi-final on Thursday.

When is the India vs Malaysia, Asian Games 2018 semi-final match?

India vs Malaysia semifinals match is on Thursday, August 30, 2018.

Where is India vs Malaysia, Asian Games 2018 semi-final hockey match?

India vs Malaysia semifinals match will be played at GBK, Hockey Field in Jakarta.

What time does India vs Malaysia Asian Games 2018 semi-final match hockey begin?

India vs Malaysia semifinals match will begin at 04:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Malaysia Asian Games 2018 semi-final match?

India vs Malaysia semifinals match will be broadcast on Sony Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India vs Malaysia Asian Games 2018 semi-final match?

The India vs Malaysia Asian Games 2018 semi-final match will be streamed live on Sony Liv. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters)

Comments
Topics : Asian Games 2018 India Hockey
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS. Also get the latest Asian Games 2018 live updates, news and medals tally.
Related Articles
Asian Games 2018: Day 10 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Asian Games 2018: Day 10 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Asian Games 2018: India Beat Hong Kong 26-0 In Record Hockey Win
Asian Games 2018: India Beat Hong Kong 26-0 In Record Hockey Win
Asian Games 2018: Day 4 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Asian Games 2018: Day 4 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Asian Games: Holders India Eye Big Win Against Indonesia In Men
Asian Games: Holders India Eye Big Win Against Indonesia In Men's Hockey Opener
Asian Games 2018: India Men
Asian Games 2018: India Men's Hockey Team Eyes Back-To-Back Golds
Advertisement

Advertisement

Asian Games 2018 Medals Tally

Pos Country Total
1 China 100 65 49 214
2 Japan 51 47 62 160
3 Republic of Korea 37 41 50 128
4 Indonesia 30 22 36 88
9 India 9 20 23 52

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.