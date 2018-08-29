India vs Malaysia, Asian Games 2018, Men's Hockey Semi-Final: When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

The Indian men's hockey team on Tuesday secured a semi-final berth after thumping Sri Lanka 20-0 in their fifth and final Pool A game at the 2018 Asian Games. India's striker Akashdeep Singh scored six goals, while Rupinder Pal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh struck thrice each. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay netted two goals while Vivek Sagar Prasad, Amit Rohidas and Dilpreet Singh scored one each. The third and fourth quarter saw India continue their dominance. India had their fair share of chances in the fourth quarter but seemed to have taken their foot off the gas. India will now face Malaysia in the semi-final on Thursday.
When is the India vs Malaysia, Asian Games 2018 semi-final match?
India vs Malaysia semifinals match is on Thursday, August 30, 2018.
Where is India vs Malaysia, Asian Games 2018 semi-final hockey match?
India vs Malaysia semifinals match will be played at GBK, Hockey Field in Jakarta.
What time does India vs Malaysia Asian Games 2018 semi-final match hockey begin?
India vs Malaysia semifinals match will begin at 04:00 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Malaysia Asian Games 2018 semi-final match?
India vs Malaysia semifinals match will be broadcast on Sony Network.
How do I watch online live streaming of the India vs Malaysia Asian Games 2018 semi-final match?
The India vs Malaysia Asian Games 2018 semi-final match will be streamed live on Sony Liv. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.
(All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters)