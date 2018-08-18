 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Google Doodle Celebrates The Start Of Asian Games 2018

Updated: 18 August 2018 13:04 IST

Google featured seven pictures displaying multiple events that will take place at the 18th Asian Games.

Google Doodle Celebrates The Start Of Asian Games 2018
Google on featured a colourful doodle to mark the beginning of the Asian Games 2018 © Google

Google on Saturday featured a colourful doodle dedicated to mark the beginning of the Asian Games 2018. Google featured seven pictures, displaying multiple events that will take place at the 18th edition of the quadrennial event. The 18th Asiad will be held in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang. The opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2018 will be held on Saturday in Jakarta with the Games proper starting on Sunday. Athletes from 45 countries will compete in 55 disciplines in this edition of the Asiad.

Organised by the Olympic Council of Asia and held every four years, the Asian Games is the second largest multi-sport event in the world, behind only the Olympic Games.

This year, the Asian Games is being held in Indonesia's oldest city, Palembang, and the capital city of Jakarta.

Swimming, and track and field have always attracted a big audience at the Asian Games. But this year is special for India as athlete Hima Das has raised hopes of bringing the nation new sprinting glory.

Hailing from Dhing village in Assam's Nagaon district, the 18-year-old Hima recently scripted history by winning the gold medal in the women's 400-metre event at the IAAF World U-20 Championships held at Tampere, Finland.

Hima clocked 51.46 seconds in the final at the Ratina Stadium to become the first Indian athlete to win gold in a world championship across all age groups.

Hima will begin her Asiad journey on August 25.

Many other sports, ranging from football, fencing, weightlifting, and martial arts, to jet skiing and the card game bridge, are getting representation in the 18th Asiad.

This year also marks the debut of another genre of non-physical events: esports, or competitive video games.

Esports will be considered a "demonstration" category this year, so no official medals will be given, but they plan to do so at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Google said in a statement.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : Asian Games 2018 Other Sports
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Google featured seven pictures displaying multiple events
  • Asian Games is being held in Indonesia's oldest city
  • Esports will be considered a "demonstration" category this year
Related Articles
Google Doodle Celebrates The Start Of Asian Games 2018
Google Doodle Celebrates The Start Of Asian Games 2018
Sprint King Usain Bolt Arrives In Australia On Football Quest
Sprint King Usain Bolt Arrives In Australia On Football Quest
Asian Games 2018, Preview: Tough Challenges Await As India Eye Asiad Glory After Chaotic Build-Up
Asian Games 2018, Preview: Tough Challenges Await As India Eye Asiad Glory After Chaotic Build-Up
Neeraj Chopra, India
Neeraj Chopra, India's Flag-Bearer, Aims For Gold On Asian Games Debut
Asian Games 2018: Sushil Kumar Ready To Show Class On Asiad Return
Asian Games 2018: Sushil Kumar Ready To Show Class On Asiad Return
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.