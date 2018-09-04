 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Asian Games Gold Medallist Tejinder Pal Singh Reaches Home To News Of Father's Death

Updated: 04 September 2018 16:12 IST

Tejinder Pal Singh Toor landed in New Delhi and there was bad news for him.

Asian Games Gold Medallist Tejinder Pal Singh Reaches Home To News Of Father
Tejinder Pal Singh Toor made the country proud by clinching a gold medal. © AFP

Shot putter Tejinder Pal Singh Toor made the country proud by clinching a gold medal in the recently concluded Asian Games 2018. Unfortunately, his arrival to India was to the sad news of his father's death. Athletics Federation of India (AFI), President Adille Sumariwalla confirmed the news on Tuesday and said that the AFI mourned the loss suffered by Tejinder. "AFI is in deep shock. We just received Tejinder Toor our Shot Putt ASIAN Gold Medalist at the airport and at the same time received the sad news of the passing on of Tejinder's beloved father. May is soul rest in eternal peace. Our heartfelt condolences to him and his family," Adille Sumariwalla tweeted.

"RIP sir, so so sad, we are so shocked," the Athletics Federation of India said.

The 23-year-old Tejinder had threw the shot put to 20.75 m to win the gold and set a national record as well. He had then dedicated the medal to his ailing father who was battling cancer and said all his sacrifices had paid off.

Tejinder had lived up to the billing of being the strongest contender in the Asian Games 2018 as he was the season leader among the Asian athletes in shot put. His earlier personal best was 20.24m which he came up with last year.

Tejinder had also helped India earn their eighth shot put gold medal in the history of the Asian Games.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics : Other Sports Asian Games 2018
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Tejinder made the country proud by clinching a gold medal
  • AFI mourned the loss suffered by Tejinder
  • The 23-year-old Tejinder had threw the shot put to 20.75 m
Related Articles
Two Asian Games Silvers Biggest Thing In My Life, Says Dutee Chand
Two Asian Games Silvers Biggest Thing In My Life, Says Dutee Chand
ISSF World Championships: Om Prakash Mitharwal Strikes Gold In 50m Pistol
ISSF World Championships: Om Prakash Mitharwal Strikes Gold In 50m Pistol
Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela Secure Olympic Quotas At ISSF World Championship
Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela Secure Olympic Quotas At ISSF World Championship
Asian Games 2018: Olympic Dreams As 18th Asian Games Declared Closed In Jakarta
Asian Games 2018: Olympic Dreams As 18th Asian Games Declared Closed In Jakarta
India
India's 69-Medal Tally At 2018 Asian Games Promises Bright Future
Advertisement

Advertisement

Asian Games 2018 Medals Tally

Pos Country Total
1 China 132 92 65 289
2 Japan 75 56 74 205
3 Republic of Korea 49 58 70 177
4 Indonesia 31 24 43 98
8 India 15 24 30 69

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.