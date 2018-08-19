Asian Games: Wrestler Sushil Kumar Eliminated After Shock Defeat In Qualification Round

Sushil Kumar lost his qualification round of 74 kg wrestling event to Bahrain's Adam Batirov but remained in contention for a medal through repechage. However, Sushil's hopes of winning a 2018 Asian Games bronze medal were dashed after Batirov lost his quarterfinal bout to Japan's Fujinama Yuihi 2-8. In the qualification round, the two time Olympic medallist had lost 3-5 after leading the match 2-1 after the first period with a take down. But Batirov made a sensational comeback to put the Indian wrestler on the back foot. The London Olympics silver medallist created two opportunities to score in the second period but could not convert. Batirov, on the other hand, capitalised on his chances and took a 3-2 lead with a take down and then pushed the Indian out for a win.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Tomar lost his quarterfinal bout 9-15 to Iran's Reza Atrinagharchi. However, he is still in contention if his Iranian opponent reaches the final. Sandeep had won his pre-quarterfinal bout against Turkmenistan's Rustem Nazarov 12-8.

In the men's 65 kg freestyle, Bajrang Punia qualified for the semifinals after beating Tajikistan's Abdulqosim Fayziev 12-2.

Earlier, Bajrang beat Sirojiddin Khasanov of Uzbekistan by technical superiority in his campaign opener.

Bajrang struggled in the early stages as Khasanov opened up a comfortable 3-0 lead. But the Indian staged a strong comeback by notching up six consecutive points to lead 6-3 at he break.

In the men's freestyle 86 kg category, Pawan Kumar lost 0-11 to Iran's Hassan Yazdanicharati.

And in the men's freestyle 97 kg quarterfinals, Mausam Khatri lost 0-8 to Uzbekistan's Magomed Ibragimov.

