India vs China, Women's Hockey Semi-Final Live Score: India Face Stern China Test

The Indian Women's Hockey Team will take on China in the Asian Games 2018 semi-finals on Wednesday. India registered their fourth consecutive victory in Pool B at the Gelora Bung Karno Hockey Field as they defeated Thailand 5-0 to maintain their 100% record in the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018. It was Captain Rani who inspired her team to a convincing victory as she scored a hat-trick of goals in the 37th, 46th and 56th minutes while midfielder Monika (52') and striker Navjot Kaur (55') also registered their names on the score-sheet. The first few minutes of the opening quarter saw Thailand maintain most of the possession but it was India who had an opening in the 5th minute as Skipper Rani's reverse shot from the right flank went just wide of the goalpost.

Asian Games 2018, India vs China Women's Hockey Semi-Final Live straight from Jakarta

17:20 IST: China had clinched a silver medal at the Asian Games 2014. China have earned 7 medals from the Asiad so far.

17:15 IST: India have won 5 medals at the Asian Games so far. The medals include, 1 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze.

17:10 IST: India had won all their matches to top Pool A. China won 2, tied one and lost one in their pool stage matches.

17:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Asian Games 2018 women's semi-finals hockey match between India and China

India won themselves their first PC in the same minute, but the resulting shot from Deep Grace Ekka was saved by a Thai defender.

The remaining minutes of the quarter saw both the teams battle for possession in midfield, with India creating a few opportunities, however the World No. 9 team lacked the intensity and precision in their play.

Thailand seemed content on defending as a unit and not allow the Indians any room as the scores remained 0-0 at the end of the first quarter.

India had a couple of chances in the opening minutes of the second quarter as Rani took another shot which went wide, while fellow striker Vandana Katariya was denied a shooting chance by the Thai Goalkeeper Alisa Narueangram as she cleared the ball away as the Indian was about to take a shot.

Rani was involved again in the 23rd minute as she made her way into the striking circle, wriggling past four Thai defenders and fired a ball across goal, but young striker Lalremsiami could not get her stick at the end of the pass as the scores remained 0-0.