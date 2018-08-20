 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Asian Games 2018: Teenager Lakshay Sheoran Wins Silver In Men's Trap
Read In

Updated: 20 August 2018 16:19 IST

Lakshay shot a total of 39 in final to finish second on podium at the JSC - Shooting Range.

Asian Games 2018: Teenager Lakshay Sheoran Wins Silver In Men
Lakshay won silver in men's trap event at the 2018 Asian Games on Monday. © AFP

India teenage shooter Lakshay Sheoran gave India its fourth medal as he won silver in men's trap event at the 2018 Asian Games on Monday. Lakshay shot a total of 39 in final to finish second on podium at the JSC - Shooting Range.

The other Indian in the event, Manavjit Singh Sandhu finished fourth in the final. He shot a total of 26 in final.

Taipei's Kunpi Yang won the gold medal while equalling the Games record with 48, while Korea's Daemyeong Ahn bagged bronze after scoring 30 at the JSC Shooting Range.

The 19-year-old Lakshya took up to shooting in 2014.

This is the Indian shooting contingent's third medal at the ongoing Games.

Comments
Topics : Shooting Asian Games 2018 Other Sports
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Lakshay Sheoran won silver in men's trap event
  • Lakshay shot a total of 39 in final to finish second on podium
  • Manavjit Singh Sandhu finished fourth in the final
Related Articles
Asian Games 2018: Teenager Lakshay Sheoran Wins Silver In Men
Asian Games 2018: Teenager Lakshay Sheoran Wins Silver In Men's Trap
Asian Games 2018: Deepak Kumar Brings More Shooting Glory, Wins 10m Air Rifle Silver
Asian Games 2018: Deepak Kumar Brings More Shooting Glory, Wins 10m Air Rifle Silver
Asian Games 2018: Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar Get India Off The Mark With Bronze In 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Event
Asian Games 2018: Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar Get India Off The Mark With Bronze In 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Event
Asian Games 2018: Manu Bhaker Bans Her Parents From Foreign Trips
Asian Games 2018: Manu Bhaker Bans Her Parents From Foreign Trips
Heena Sidhu Confident Ahead Of ISSF World Cup
Heena Sidhu Confident Ahead Of ISSF World Cup
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.