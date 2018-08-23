Asian Games: Shardul Vihan, 15, Shoots Silver In Men's Double Trap

Shardul Vihan shot a total of 73 to win the silver medal in men's double trap event. © Facebook
Teen shooter Shardul Vihan gave India its 17th medal as he won silver in men's double trap event at the 2018 Asian Games on Thursday. The 15-year-old shot a total of 73 to claim the second position on the podium at the JSC - Shooting Range. Korea's Hyunwoo Shin clinched gold with a total score of 74. Qatar's Hamad Ali Al-Marri bagged bronze medal. This is India's eighth medal in shooting and 17 overall at the Asian Games.
As a 14-year-old, Vihan had grabbed four gold medals at Shotgun Nationals Championship last year.
Coached by former Asian Championship double gold medallist Anwer Sultan, had finished a creditable sixth at the Junior World Championship in Moscow last year.
