Asian Games: Shardul Vihan, 15, Shoots Silver In Men's Double Trap

Teen shooter Shardul Vihan gave India its 17th medal as he won silver in men's double trap event at the 2018 Asian Games on Thursday. The 15-year-old shot a total of 73 to claim the second position on the podium at the JSC - Shooting Range. Korea's Hyunwoo Shin clinched gold with a total score of 74. Qatar's Hamad Ali Al-Marri bagged bronze medal. This is India's eighth medal in shooting and 17 overall at the Asian Games.

As a 14-year-old, Vihan had grabbed four gold medals at Shotgun Nationals Championship last year.

Coached by former Asian Championship double gold medallist Anwer Sultan, had finished a creditable sixth at the Junior World Championship in Moscow last year.