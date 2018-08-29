Asian Games 2018: Swapna Barman Wins Landmark Gold In Heptathlon

Swapna Barman fought off a toothache and a stiff challenge from China's Wan Qingling to claim gold in the heptathlon event with an aggregate of 6026 points, which is also a landmark as she crossed the 6000-point mark in the event. Swapna was ahead of Wang Qingling at the end of the penultimate event, the javelin throw, which was completed on Tuesday. Barman had 5218 point on aggregate after the six events, while Wang was on 5155, the minor difference of 63 points promising a keen finish to the event as both athletes had pretty close personal best times in the 800 metres, which is the climax of the event.

Wang had been leading after the initial events of the heptathlon but Swapna was in great form in the javelin throw. She was also in great form in the shot put, in spite of suffering from a toothache which required her to wear a medical bandage on her jaw.