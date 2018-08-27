 
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Asian Games: Odisha CM Announces Rs 1.5 Crore Cash Prize For 100-meter Silver Medalist Dutee Chand

Updated: 27 August 2018 15:07 IST

Dutee Chand on Sunday sealed the second spot in the women's 100 meter event at the Asian Games by finishing the race in 11.32 seconds.

Dutee Chand missed the gold medal by a mere 0.02 seconds. © AFP

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced a cash award of Rs 1.5 crore for sprinter Dutee Chand for winning the silver medal in the 100 meter event at 18th Asian Games in Indonesia. Dutee from Odisha had on Sunday sealed the second spot in the women's 100 meter event at the Asian Games by finishing the race in 11.32 seconds. She missed the gold medal by a mere 0.02 second. The Chief Minister congratulated Dutee, a hundred-meter sprint national record holder.

"It is a matter of pride that an athlete from Odisha has brought laurels to the country in this event after 20 years. In 1998 Asian Games, Odia Athlete Rachita Panda Mistri had won bronze medal," said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office(CMO).

"In recognition of her grit, determination and hard work, the Chief Minister has announced a cash award of Rs 1.5 crore to Dutee Chand," the statement said.

The state has a special focus on Athletics, considering the performance of its athletes in recent times and the huge potential among the talented youth, the statement said.

To encourage Athletics, the state had organised the 22nd Asian Athletics Championships in 2017 in partnership with International Association of Athletics Federation and Athletics Federation of India.

Odisha is all set to launch the much awaited high-performance Regional Athletics Academy at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar soon. It is a first of its kind at the state level.

 

Comments
Topics : Asian Games 2018 Other Sports Athletics
Highlights
  • Dutee Chand was taking part in her first Asian Games.
  • Dutee Chand finished the race in 11.32 seconds.
  • Dutee, for long was haunted by the gender dispute case.
