 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Asian Games 2018: Muhammed Anas Yahiya India's Biggest Track Hope In Men's Section

Updated: 17 August 2018 11:12 IST

Muhammed Anas Yahiya has the potential to go far in the 400 metres.

Asian Games 2018: Muhammed Anas Yahiya India
Muhammed Anas Yahiya is one of the rising stars in Indian athletics © Twitter

Muhammed Anas Yahiya is one of the rising stars in Indian athletics. He missed a medal after finishing fourth in the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games (CWG) but managed to break the national record and completed the 400-metre race in 45.31 seconds. Last month, Anas yet again broke his own record set in the CWG 2018 after clocking a time of 45.24 seconds at the Cena Noveho Mesta nad Metuji event in Prague. One of the potential stars to come up in the Indian athletics, Yahiya made every Indian proud even after missing the podium finish, just by a whisker at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. He is all set to perform in the upcoming 18th Asian Games, to be held in Indonesia from August 18.

Yahiya had broken the national record earlier as well when he clocked 45.40 seconds at the Polish Athletics Championship in June 2016. That performance saw the Kerala athlete become the third Indian after the legendary Milkha Singh and KM Binu to qualify for the Olympics in the men's 400m category.

Yahiya has two Asian Championships to his name in the 4x400 metres relay and 400 metres held in Bhubaneshwar in 2017. He also finished fourth in the 4x400 metres relay in the national championships held in Kolkata in 2015.

He will be participating in the 200 metres and 400 metres in the upcoming Asian Games.

Comments
Topics : Athletics Asian Games 2018
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Muhammed Anas Yahiya has the potential to go far in the 400 metres
  • Anas yet again broke his own record set in the CWG 2018
  • Yahiya had broken the national record earlier as well
Related Articles
Asian Games 2018: Muhammed Anas Yahiya India
Asian Games 2018: Muhammed Anas Yahiya India's Biggest Track Hope In Men's Section
Neeraj Chopra Says He Wants To Give His Best At Asian Games 2018
Neeraj Chopra Says He Wants To Give His Best At Asian Games 2018
This Day, That Year: Usain Bolt Became The Fastest Man In The World
This Day, That Year: Usain Bolt Became The Fastest Man In The World
Hima Das Looks To Sprint Towards Success At Asian Games 2018
Hima Das Looks To Sprint Towards Success At Asian Games 2018
This Cost Me The Bronze At 1984 Olympics, Claims PT Usha
This Cost Me The Bronze At 1984 Olympics, Claims PT Usha
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.