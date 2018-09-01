India vs Pakistan, Men's Hockey Live Score: Akashdeep Singh Gives India Early Lead

The Indian men's hockey team will face arch-rivals Pakistan for an Asian Games 2018 bronze medal on Saturday at GBK-Hockey Field. India started their Asiad campaign strongly by registering big wins over their opponents. En route to the semifinal, India had beaten Indonesia 17-0, Hong Kong 26-0, Japan 8-0, Korea 5-3 and Sri Lanka 20-0. However, the Indian men's hockey team, who were the favourites to win an Asian Games gold, could not cross the Malaysian hurdle, losing the semifinal 6-7 in a shoot-out. Pakistan, on the other hand, topped Pool B with a total of 15 points.

In the group stage, Pakistan beat Thailand 10-0, Oman 10-0, Kazakhstan 16-0, Malaysia 4-1 and Bangladesh 5-0. However, in the semifinals, Pakistan lost 0-1 to Japan. In the 2014 Asian Games, India had beaten Pakistan 4-2 in a shoot-out to win an Asiad Gold in hockey after 16 years. Prior to that, India defeated Pakistan in 1966 Asian Games to win the coveted gold medal. India had beaten South Korea to win gold in Asian Games 1998.

Asian Games 2018, India vs Pakistan Men's Hockey Match Live straight from GBK Hockey Field, Jakarta, Indonesia

16:03 IST: GOAL! Stunning finish from Akashdeep Singh, India take 1-0 lead.

16:01 IST: Free-hit for India, early in the match. India rotating the ball back, trying to keep the ball inside Pakistan's half.

16:00 IST: India playing from right to left get the match underway. India going on the attack right from the onset. Akashdeep trying to combine with Mandeep.

15:55 IST: National anthems have taken the centre stage, both teams greeted each other with a handshake. We are minutes away from the match to get underway.

15:50 IST: Former Indian hockey team coach Roelant Oltmans is the current head coach of the Pakistan team.

15:49 IST: For Pakistan, Atiq Muhammad has been the top scorer at the Asiad 2018. He has scored seven times.

15:48 IST: Drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh has been the highest goal scorer for India at the Asiad 2018, so far. He has single handedly found the back of the net on 13 occasions.

15:45 IST: Asian Games, India vs Pakistan head-to-head: Pakistan hold an upper hand over India at the Asian Games. Pakistan has won 8 matches while India have won 4 matches out of their previous 12 encounters.

15:40 IST: India's starting XI for the crucial bronze medal match at the Asian Games 2018.

15:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the bronze medal match between India and Pakistan.

In their last meeting at the Champions Trophy Hockey tournament in Breda, the Netherlands, India thrashed Pakistan 4-0. In that match, Ramandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay scored for India. While, India finished runners-up in the tournament, losing 1-3 to world champions Australia on penalties, Pakistan were last.

Before the Champions Trophy, India met Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast. The match that ended in a 2-2 draw, saw Dilpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Singh score for India while Muhammad Irfan and Mubashar Ali were on the scoresheet for Pakistan. While India reached the semifinals of the tournament, Pakistan had to play Canada for the 7th-8th classification match.