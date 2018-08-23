Asian Games 2018, Medal Tally: Shardul Vihan Claims Double Trap Silver, Ankita Raina Wins Tennis Bronze

Fifteen-year-old shooter Shardul Vihan added a silver to India's Asian Games 2018 Medal Tally when he finished second in the men's double trap event. The youngster from Meerut is participating in his first Asian Games and has shown some tremendous skill and poise. Shardul was leading for most part of the final but lost some crucial points at key moments to relinquish his grip on a gold medal. India's medal tally got moving in the morning when tennis player Ankita Raina won bronze in women's singles. In a match that lasted a little over two hours, the Indian lost in straight games, 4-6, 6-7 to China's Shuai Zhang. By winning the bronze medal, Ankita became only the second Indian woman to get her name etched in the Asian Games' singles medallist list. Tennis star Sania Mirza was the first woman to win silver in the 2006 edition in Doha, followed by a bronze in the 2010 edition in Guangzhou.

Sania Mirza's silver medal-winning performance in 2006 is India's best women's singles performance at the Games.

Earlier in the day, the pair of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan assured India of at least a silver in men's doubles tennis event as they progressed to the final. The Indian duo beat Japan's Kaito Uesugi and Sho Shimabukuro 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.

India, placed ninth, have a total of 16 medals on the Asian Games Medal Tally, with four gold, three silver and nine bronze medals.

India would be looking for more medals as the Asian Games progress, with events like shooting (men's doubles trap), swimming, weightlifting.

On Day 4, shooter Rahi Sarnobat won gold in women's 25-metre pistol event to open India's medal account.

Later in the day, India won four bronze medals in Wushu to add to their tally. Naorem Roshibina Devi (bronze in women's wushu Sanda 60kg category), Santosh Kumar (bronze in men's wushu Sanda 56kg category), Surya Bhanu Partap Singh (bronze in men's wushu Sanda 60kg category) and Narender Grewal (bronze in men's Wushu Sanda 65kg category).