Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Asian Games 2018, Medal Tally, Day 9: Saina Nehwal Bags Badminton Bronze

Updated: 27 August 2018 14:40 IST

Saina Nehwal added to the Indian Asian Games 2018 medal tally with a bronze in women's singles badminton.

Saina Nehwal won a bronze medal in women's singles event at the 2018 Asian Games. © AFP

Star shuttler Saina Nehwal opened India's medal tally on Day 9 as she won a bronze medal in women's singles event at the 2018 Asian Games on Monday. With Saina Nehwal's bronze medal finish, India's tally has reached 37 - 7 gold, 10 silver and 20 bronze. Currently, India are placed ninth on the medal chart. Saina Nehwal suffered 17-21, 14-21 loss to World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in her women's singles semi-final clash. Saina's bronze is the first individual badminton medal at the Asiad for India in 36 years.

In a closely-fought match, Saina trailed 0-3 in the first game before making a comeback to draw level at 10-10. However, her opponent took five consecutive points to take a 15-10 lead.

Putting up a good fight yet again, Saina reduced the deficit to 15-16 but the Tai Tzu shuttler denied the Indian any further progress as she wrapped up the 19-minute affair 21-17.

In the second game, Tai Tzu once again raced to a 4-1 lead and some unforced errors from Saina helped her to increase her lead to 6-2. Saina again fought back to level the scores at 6-6 and went into the break trailing 10-11.

The issue went 15-14 in Tai Tzu's favour before the Chinese Taipei girl once again dominated the final few moments to seal the game 21-14 in her favour.

India ended Day 8 with 36 medals at the quadrennial event.

Asian Games 2018 Medals Tally

Pos Country Total
1 China 81 60 40 181
2 Japan 43 35 54 132
3 Republic of Korea 28 33 40 101
4 Indonesia 20 14 27 61
9 India 7 10 20 37

