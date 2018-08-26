 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Asian Games 2018, Medal Tally, Day 8: India Win Two Silver Medals In Equestrian

Updated: 26 August 2018 15:45 IST

Saina Nehwal made history by securing India's first women's singles badminton medal.

Asian Games 2018, Medal Tally, Day 8: India Win Two Silver Medals In Equestrian
Fouaad Mirza scored a total of 26.40 to claim the second position on the podium. © Twitter

India opened their medal account on Day 8 of the Asian Games 2018 from an unlikely source, winning two silver medals in Equestrian Eventing events. First, it was 26-year-old Fouaad Mirza, who was riding Seigneur Medicott horse at the Jakarta International Equestrian Park, scored a total of 26.40 to claim the second position on the podium in the Equestrian Eventing Individual event. This was followed by another silver for India in the Equestrian Eventing Team event.

Japan's Yoshiaki Oiwa clinched gold (22.70), while Xina's Alex Hua Tian (27.10) bagged bronze medal in the Eventing Individual event, which involves three disciplines - Dressage, Cross-country and Jumping.

The Indian team, comprising Fouaad Mirza, Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik and Jitender Singh, went on to claim silver courtesy their performance in the Individual event.

India finished second with a score of 121.30.

Japan finished on top with a score of 82.40, while Thailand bagged the bronze with a score of 126.70.

Meanwhile, Saina Nehwal made history by securing India's first women's singles badminton medal. The star shuttler outclassed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand 21-18, 21-16 in the quarters to march into the semifinals of the event and assure herself of at least a bronze medal.

Saina will face World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei for a place in the final.

PV Sindhu followed suit and defeated Jindapol Nitchaon of Thailand 21-10, 16-21, 21-14 to make it to the semis, assuring India of another medal.

Women archers also assured India of another medal by coming from behind to beat Chinese Taipei 227-225 in the Compound semifinal. India will take on top-ranked South Korea for the gold on Tuesday.

India ended Day 7 action with 29 medals in their kitty.

Comments
Topics : Asian Games 2018 Equestrian Badminton PV Sindhu Saina Nehwal Other Sports
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS. Also get the latest Asian Games 2018 live updates, news and medals tally.
Highlights
  • Saina Nehwal will face World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei
  • India ended Day 7 action with 29 medals in their kitty
  • Women archers also assured India of another medal
Related Articles
Asian Games 2018: Fouaad Mirza Gives India Individual Equestrian Silver In Asiad After 36 Years
Asian Games 2018: Fouaad Mirza Gives India Individual Equestrian Silver In Asiad After 36 Years
Asian Games 2018 Live Updates Day 8: India Win 2 Silvers In Equestrian, Archers Shine
Asian Games 2018 Live Updates Day 8: India Win 2 Silvers In Equestrian, Archers Shine
Asian Games: Tajinderpal Singh Toor Cinches Maiden Asiad Gold, Squash Adds Three Bronze
Asian Games: Tajinderpal Singh Toor Cinches Maiden Asiad Gold, Squash Adds Three Bronze
Asian Games: Gurjit Kaur
Asian Games: Gurjit Kaur's Late Twin Strike Ensures Semifinal Spot For India In Women's Hockey
Asian Games 2018: Day 8 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch
Asian Games 2018: Day 8 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Asian Games 2018 Medals Tally

Pos Country Total
1 China 73 57 33 163
2 Japan 39 32 44 115
3 Republic of Korea 25 29 37 91
4 Iran 14 14 11 39
9 India 7 7 17 31

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.