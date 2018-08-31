Asian Games 2018 Medal Tally Day 13: India Win Three Medals In Sailing, Bronze Comes In Mens Squash

Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shervegar won a silver medal in the 49er FX women sailing competition, while Harshita Tomar bagged a bronze in the Open Laser 4.7 category to boost India’s medal tally on Day 13 at the 2018 Asian Games . Apart from Varsha, Shweta and Harshita, Varun Thakkar and Ganapathy Chengappa won bronze in 49er Men’s Sailing event. With three medals in sailing, India's medal overall has reached 62.

In the 49er FX category, Varsha and Sweta scored a total of 44 points and 40 net points to finish second. The gold went to Singapore's Min Kimberly Lim and Rui Qi Cecilia Low with 44 total points and 14 net points while the bronze went to Thailand's Nichpa Waiwai and Kamonchanok Klahan. The Thailand duo scored 46 total points and 42 net points.

In the Open Laser 4.7 category, Harshita scored a total 62 points and 50 net points to finish third. Muhammad Fauzi Kaman Shah of Malaysia took gold and the bronze went to Jianxiong Wang of China.