Asian Games 2018 Live Updates Day 4: Shooters Aim To Enhance India's Medal Tally

Indian shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma bagged the gold and bronze medals respectively in the Men's 10 metre Air Pistol final in the 2018 Asian Games. Saurabh, 16, clinched the gold after producing an Asian Games record score of 240.7. It was India's third gold medal at the ongoing Games. Abhishek, 29, stood third scoring 219.3 to take India's medal tally to seven. He had finished sixth during the qualification round. India's Naorem Roshibina Devi and Santosh Kumar assured themselves of a medal each after advancing to the semi-finals of their respective categories in the wushu competition. Indian shooter Sanjeev Rajput clinched a silver medal in the men's 50 metre Rifle 3 Positions event. Sanjeev scored 452.7 in the final. The 37-year-old had earlier bagged bronze in the same category at the 2006 Doha Asian Games. (MEDALS TALLY)

Live updates of Asian Games 2018, Day 4 straight from Jakarta, Indonesia

09:10 IST: Swimming Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay

Heat 1

Sajan Prakash, Virdhawal Khade, Anshul Kothari, Aaron Dsouza finish top. The team clocked 3:25.17

08:58 IST: Rowing Men's Lightweight Double Sculls event update

Bhagwan Singh-Rohit Kumar finish top in Heat 1 repechages. The duo clocked 7:14.23 to qualify for the final round

08:44 IST: Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women event update

Anjum Moudgil has moved to the top spot in qualification round. She has shot a total of 786

08:38 IST: Tennis Women's Singles event update

Ankita Raina takes on Chong Eudice Wong from Hong Kong in the quarterfinals tie

08:26 IST: Shooting 25m Pistol Women event update

Manu Bhaker tops. She shot a total of 297

Rahi Sarnobat shot 288 to finish seventh

08:23 IST: Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Qualification event update

Anjum Moudgil climbs to the third spot. She has shot a total of 500

08:16 IST: Swimming Men's 100m Butterfly

Sajan Prakash fails to qualify for the final event. He clocked a total of 54.06 to finish 12th in the standings

08:10 IST: Shooting 25m Pistol Women

Precision

Manu Bhaker leads with a total shot of 287

08:07 IST: Swimming Men's 100m Breaststroke

Heat 1

Sandeep Sejwal tops. He clocked 1:02:07

07:52 IST: Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women qualification event

Anjum Moudgil is the fourth spot. She has shot a total of 304

07:50 IST: Shooting 25m Pistol Women

Precision

Manu Bhaker has shot a total of 139 to lead the chart

07:40 IST: Swimming Men's 100m Butterfly

Heat 1

Avinash Mani tops. He clocked 56.98

Heat 2

Sajan prakash tops. He clocked 54.06

07:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Day 4 of the Asian Games 2018

Indian swimmer Virdhawal Khade missed out on a medal by a narrow margin as he finished fourth in the men's 50 metre freestyle final. Khade registered a time of 22.47 seconds which was a mere .01 second slower than Japan's Shunichi Nakao who took the bronze.

Indian wrestler Divya Kakran took bronze in the women's 68 kilogram freestyle category. Divya thrashed Chen Wenling of Chinese Taipei by technical superiority in the play-off for the bronze medal. A wrestler is declared winner by technical superiority when he takes a lead of 10 or more points.

India's mixed trap shooting team of Lakshay Sheoran and Shreyasi Singh finished sixth and last. Lakshay-Shreyasi scored 16 points in the finals to be eliminated first with a disappointing performance.