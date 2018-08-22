 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Asian Games 2018 Live Updates Day 4: Shooters Aim To Enhance India's Medal Tally

Updated: 22 August 2018 09:13 IST

2018 Asian Games Live: India ended Day 3 with 10 medals at the quadrennial event.

Asian Games 2018 Live Updates Day 4: Shooters Aim To Enhance India
Asian Games 2018: Shooters aim to add more medals in India's tally. © Twitter

Indian shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma bagged the gold and bronze medals respectively in the Men's 10 metre Air Pistol final in the 2018 Asian Games. Saurabh, 16, clinched the gold after producing an Asian Games record score of 240.7. It was India's third gold medal at the ongoing Games. Abhishek, 29, stood third scoring 219.3 to take India's medal tally to seven. He had finished sixth during the qualification round. India's Naorem Roshibina Devi and Santosh Kumar assured themselves of a medal each after advancing to the semi-finals of their respective categories in the wushu competition. Indian shooter Sanjeev Rajput clinched a silver medal in the men's 50 metre Rifle 3 Positions event. Sanjeev scored 452.7 in the final. The 37-year-old had earlier bagged bronze in the same category at the 2006 Doha Asian Games. (MEDALS TALLY)

Live updates of Asian Games 2018, Day 4 straight from Jakarta, Indonesia

09:10 IST: Swimming Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay

Heat 1

Sajan Prakash, Virdhawal Khade, Anshul Kothari, Aaron Dsouza finish top. The team clocked 3:25.17

08:58 IST: Rowing Men's Lightweight Double Sculls event update

Bhagwan Singh-Rohit Kumar finish top in Heat 1 repechages. The duo clocked 7:14.23 to qualify for the final round

08:44 IST: Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women event update

Anjum Moudgil has moved to the top spot in qualification round. She has shot a total of 786

08:38 IST: Tennis Women's Singles event update

Ankita Raina takes on Chong Eudice Wong from Hong Kong in the quarterfinals tie

08:26 IST: Shooting 25m Pistol Women event update

Manu Bhaker tops. She shot a total of 297

Rahi Sarnobat shot 288 to finish seventh

08:23 IST: Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Qualification event update

Anjum Moudgil climbs to the third spot. She has shot a total of 500

08:16 IST: Swimming Men's 100m Butterfly

Sajan Prakash fails to qualify for the final event. He clocked a total of 54.06 to finish 12th in the standings

08:10 IST: Shooting 25m Pistol Women

Precision

Manu Bhaker leads with a total shot of 287

08:07 IST: Swimming Men's 100m Breaststroke

Heat 1

Sandeep Sejwal tops. He clocked 1:02:07

07:52 IST: Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women qualification event

Anjum Moudgil is the fourth spot. She has shot a total of 304

07:50 IST: Shooting 25m Pistol Women

Precision

Manu Bhaker has shot a total of 139 to lead the chart

07:40 IST: Swimming Men's 100m Butterfly

Heat 1

Avinash Mani tops. He clocked 56.98

Heat 2

Sajan prakash tops. He clocked 54.06

07:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Day 4 of the Asian Games 2018 

Indian swimmer Virdhawal Khade missed out on a medal by a narrow margin as he finished fourth in the men's 50 metre freestyle final. Khade registered a time of 22.47 seconds which was a mere .01 second slower than Japan's Shunichi Nakao who took the bronze.

Indian wrestler Divya Kakran took bronze in the women's 68 kilogram freestyle category. Divya thrashed Chen Wenling of Chinese Taipei by technical superiority in the play-off for the bronze medal. A wrestler is declared winner by technical superiority when he takes a lead of 10 or more points.

India's mixed trap shooting team of Lakshay Sheoran and Shreyasi Singh finished sixth and last. Lakshay-Shreyasi scored 16 points in the finals to be eliminated first with a disappointing performance.

Comments
Topics : Other Sports Asian Games 2018 Live Blogs
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS. Also get the latest Asian Games 2018 live updates, news and medals tally.
Related Articles
India vs England Highlights, 3rd Test Day 4: Jasprit Bumrah Wreaks Havoc To Put India On Cusp Of Victory
India vs England Highlights, 3rd Test Day 4: Jasprit Bumrah Wreaks Havoc To Put India On Cusp Of Victory
India vs England Highlights, 3rd Test Day 3: Virat Kohli Stars With Ton As India Set 521-Run Target For England
India vs England Highlights, 3rd Test Day 3: Virat Kohli Stars With Ton As India Set 521-Run Target For England
India vs England Highlights, 3rd Test Day 2: Hardik Pandya
India vs England Highlights, 3rd Test Day 2: Hardik Pandya's Five-Wicket Haul Hands India Complete Control
India vs England Highlights, 3rd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane Put India Ahead On Day 1
India vs England Highlights, 3rd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane Put India Ahead On Day 1
India vs England Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 4: Clinical England Thrash India By An Innings And 159 Runs
India vs England Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 4: Clinical England Thrash India By An Innings And 159 Runs
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.