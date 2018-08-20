Asian Games 2018 Live Updates Day 2: PV Sindhu Gives India Lead Against Japan In Women's Team Quarters

India wrestler Bajrang Punia opened India's gold medal account at the Asian Games, bringing smiles and relief to the Indian camp which was jolted by the early exit of star wrestler Sushil Kumar on the opening day of the 2018 Asian Games on Sunday. Bajrang won his maiden Asian Games gold in the 65kg category but legendary Sushil lost his last chance to add an Asiad gold to his collection of medals after losing his qualification bout 3-5 to Bahrain's Adam Batirov in the 74kg category. Indian shooters Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar bagged the bronze medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event. The Indian pair scored 429.9 in the final round to finish on the podium. Chinese Taipei won the gold with a score of 494.1 while China took silver with 492.5.
Live updates of Asian Games 2018, Day 2 straight from Jakarta, Indonesia
09:02 IST: Badminton Women's Team quarterfinals update
N.Sikki Reddy-S.Arathi Sara lose 15-21, 6-21 to Sayaka Hirota and Yuki Fukushima in women's doubles as Japan draw level at 1-1
08:54 IST: Badminton Women's Team quarterfinals update
N.Sikki Reddy-S.Arathi Sara trail 5-11 to Sayaka Hirota and Yuki Fukushima in the second game
08:51 IST: Sepaktakraw Men's Team Regu update
The Preliminary Group B match between India and Iran is underway
08:49 IST: Rowing Men's Quadruple Sculls update
India have topped Heat 1 to qualify for final event
08:45 IST: Badminton Women's Team quarterfinals update
N.Sikki Reddy-S.Arathi Sara lose the first game 15-21 to Sayaka Hirota and Yuki Fukushima in the second match
08:40 IST: Badminton Women's Team quarterfinals update
N.Sikki Reddy-S.Arathi Sara trail 15-10 in the first game against Japan's Sayaka Hirota and Yuki Fukushima
08:38 IST: Basketball Women's Basketball 5x5 update
India trail 6-12 to Unified Korea
08:35 IST: Shooting Trap Men qualification Day 2 update
Lakshay leads with 96 points
Manavjit Singh Sandhu is second with 72 points
08:33 IST: Badminton Women's Team quarterfinals update
N.Sikki Reddy-S.Arathi Sara trail 6-8 to Japan's Sayaka Hirota and Yuki Fukushima in the second match
08:30 IST: Men's Lightweight Double Sculls update
Rohit Kumar/Bhagwan Singh go into Repechage after finishing second in Heat 1
08:23 IST: Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men qualification update
Both Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar have qualified for the final event
Ravi Kumar scored 626.7 to finish fourth
Deepak Kumar scored 626.3 to finish fifth
medal winner from Day 1 at the #AsianGames, #RaviKumar qualifies for the 10m Air Rifle Men's Finals after finishing with a total of 626.7. #DeepakKumar with 626.3 also qualifies right behind Ravi. Both Deepak and Ravi will be vying for the yellow metal! #AllTheBest #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/A7bl7CvJxc— Team India (@ioaindia) August 20, 2018
08:18 IST: Badminton Women's Team quarterfinals update
PV Sindhu gets India to a winning start. She defeats Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 21-18, 21-19 in straight games
08:11 IST: Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men qualification update
Ravi Kumar is on the fourth spot
Deep Kumar is fifth
08:09 IST: Badminton Women's Team quarterfinals update
Japan's Akane Yamaguchi has taken a 11-10 lead in the second game against PV Sindhu
08:07 IST: Rowing Men's Lightweight Double Sculls update
Rohit Kumar-Bhagwan Singh are currently participating in the Heat 1. The duo have crossed the 500m in 1:37.65 and 1000m in 3:22.96.
08:02 IST: Rowing Men's Lightweight Single Sculls update
Dushyant qualifies for the final. He clocked 7:43.08 to top the Heat 1
Day 2 at the 18th #AsianGames— Team India (@ioaindia) August 20, 2018
In #Rowing Dushyant of #TeamIndia qualifies for the Finals of Men's Lightweight Single Sculls after finishing first in the Heats with a timimg of 7.43.08. #AllTheBest#IAmTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/XJ8298yjOS
07:59 IST: Badminton Women's Team quarterfinals update
PV Sindhu leads the second game by a slender 4-3 margin against Yamaguchi
07:57 IST: Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men qualification update
Ravi Kumar is on the fourth spot with 491.2 points
Deepak Kumar has moved up to the sixth spot
07:55 IST: Badminton Women's Team quarterfinals update
PV Sindhu wins the first game for India 21-18 against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi. It was a closely fought start.
07:49 IST: Badminton Women's Team quarterfinals update
PV Sindhu leads 18-15 against Akane Yamaguchi in the opening game
07:46 IST: Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men qualification update
Ravi Kumar has moved to third sport with 407.1 points
07:43 IST: Badminton Women's Team quarterfinals update
PV Sindhu gives India 11-10 lead at the mid-game interval against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi
07:31 IST: Badminton Women's Team quarterfinals update
India women's team take on Japan few seconds from now
07:30 IST: Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men update
Ravi Kumar is on the sixth spot with 260.5 points
07:28 IST: Shooting Trap Women Qualification Day 2 update
Seema Tomar is on the fourth spot with 75 points
Shreyasi Singh has dropped to seventh place
07:10 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Day 2 of the Asian Games 2018
The biggest blow though came when two-time Olympic medallist Sushil, who was exempted from Asiad trails, lost tamely. Sushil, winner of a bronze at the 2006 Doha edition, was competing at the Games after skipping the last two editions. The Indian led 2-1 after the first period with a take down but the Bahraini made a strong comeback to silence the Indian fans. Sushil himself was surprised with his defeat.
In the 86kg, Pawan Kumar made a rousing start by blanking Heng Vuthy of Cambodia 8-0 but later lost to reigning world champion Hassan Yazdani Charati of Iran by Technical Superiority. Yazdabi is the gold medallist at Rio Olympics, apart from winning three World Cup gold medals.
Swimmers Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash finished fifth and seventh in the men's 200m butterfly and 100m backstroke final events respectively. Starting in lane 3, Prakash clocked 1:57.75 seconds in 200m butterfly final. Japan's Seto Daiya won the title with a timing of 1:54.53 seconds.
India's men's and women's kabaddi teams started their Asian Games campaign on a positive note, winning their respective games. India's rowers Sayali Shelake and Pooja Rajendra, Om Prakash and Sawarn Singh and Malkeet Singh and Gurinder Singh qualified for the finals in different events. The Indian women's handball team went down to their Chinese counterparts in a Group A match of the 18th Asian Games.