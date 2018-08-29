Asian Games 2018, Day 11 Live Updates: Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal Enter Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Pre-Quarters

On Day 10, a jobless Manjit Singh came from nowhere to snatch the men's 800m gold for the biggest medal of his life but finals continued to be a riddle for PV Sindhu, taking some sheen off her historic silver at the 18th Asian Games on Tuesday. Unexpected haul of a silver and a bronze in Kurash, an indigenous central Asian form of wrestling, added to the tally, along with a silver in the debut event of the mixed 4x400m relay in athletics. With Tuesday's performance, India rose a rung to eighth in the overall standings with a total of 50 medals, nine of them gold, 19 silver and 22 bronze. The country is now just seven short of matching the 2014 tally. The 31-year-old Manjit, an unheralded runner from Haryana who doesn't even have a national gold to his credit, chose the Asian Games to find the limelight. (ASIAN GAMES 2018 MEDAL TALLY)

Live updates of Asian Games 2018, Day 11 straight from Jakarta, Indonesia

11:20 IST: TABLE TENNIS: India's MS Patkar/AA Amalraj beat Indonesia's L Indriani/DP Aji 11-4, 11-13, 11-8, 11-9 to enter Mixed Doubles Round of 16.

10:53 IST: TABLE TENNIS: Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal through to Mixed Doubles Round of 16. They defeated Malaysia's J Choong and KL Dick 11-2, 11-5, 11-8.

10:33 IST: TABLE TENNIS: The Mixed Doubles Round of 32 match between India's MS Patkar/AA Amalraj and Indonesia's L Indriani/DP Aji is underway.

10:14 IST: CYCLING: India's Esow qualifies for Men's Sprint Round of 8.

09:53 IST: HEPTATHLON: India's Swapna Barman finishes on top in Javelin Throw round with throw of 5.63 (872 points). Purnima Hembram, the other Indian in the fray, finishes 4th in the round (773 points)

09:47 IST: JUDO: India's Kalpana Devi loses to Uzbekistan's Ziyaeva Gulnoza in the women's -52 kg Elimination round of 16.

09:36 IST: PENCAK SILAT: India's Simran and Sonia finish seventh in women's doubles final. They scored 527 points.

09:27 IST: CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT: India's Naocha Singh Laitonjam/Ching Singh Arambam qualify for Kayak Double (K2) 1000m Men semifinals. The duo clocked 3:53:449 in Heat 1.

09:20 IST: PENCAK SILAT: Women's Double Gold medal match featuring India's Simran and Sonia is underway.

09:18 IST: SEPAKTAKRAW: India go down 0-2 to Malaysia in their Women's Quadrant Preliminary Group B match

09:16 IST: HEPTATHLON: With a throw of 50.63, Swapna Barman goes on top of the chart in Javelin Throw round. Purnima Hembram is on third with a throw of 45.48.

09:01 IST: CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT: Kayak Double (K2) 1000m Men Heats featuring India's Naocha Singh Laitonjam/Ching Singh Arambam is underway.

08:56 IST: BRIDGE: Women's Pair Qualification Round 3 match featuring India's Aparna Sain/Feroza Chothia, Hema Deora/Marianne Karmarkar and Vasanthi Shah/Bharati Dey is underway.

08:50 IST: BRIDGE: Men's Qualification Round 3 featuring India's Pranab Bardhan/Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta/Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee/Debabrata Majumder is underway.

08:30 IST: HEPTATHLON: India's Swapna Barman finishes 2nd in Long Jump. She scored 865 points. Purnima Hembram finishes fifth.

08:10 IST: CYCLING: India's Esow and Rajit Singh qualify for Men's Sprint event.

07:50 IST: ATHLETICS: India's Khushbir Kaur finishes 4th in Women's 20km Walk. China's Jiayu Yang won gold, China's Shijie Qieyang silver and Japan's Kumiko Okada bronze.

#TeamIndia at the #AsianGames2018

In #Athletics, racewalker #KhushbirKaur ranked 4th finishing the race in 1:35.24 in the Women's 20km Walk. In the same event, #SoumyaBaby was warned for loss of contact. After 3 warnings, Soumya was disqualified post the 14km mark. pic.twitter.com/Vi4zEs50eW — Team India (@ioaindia) August 29, 2018

07:45 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from Day 11 of the 2018 Asian Games.

In fact, he snatched it from the seasoned Jinson Johnson with a personal best of 1:46.15sec.

Johnson finished second for a silver, a rare 1-2 for India at the Games.

India then clinched a silver 4x400m mixed relay race, finishing behind Bahrain.

The quartet of Muhammed Anas, M R Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv clocked 3:15.71 seconds, while Bahrain ran away with the gold in 3:11.89.

In the morning competitions, compound archers picked up silver medals in both the men's and women's team events, going down to South Korea in both the finals.

It wasn't a particularly disappointing or unexpected result but the fact that the men could not defend their gold from the 2014 edition would rankle.

Then came Sindhu and her final jinx, compounded by her inability to find an answer to world No.1 Tai Tzu-Ying's deceptive game that has left most bamboozled.