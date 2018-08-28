Asian Games 2018 Live Updates Day 10: Dutee Chand, Hima Das Qualify For 200m Semifinal

On Day 9 of the 2018 Asian Games, India bagged a total of five medals. Neeraj Chopra's gold and three other athletic silver medals, along with Saina Nehwal's badminton singles bronze, took India's overall medal count to 41 (8 gold, 13 silver, and 20 bronze) at the end of the day. Delivering on millions of expectations in style, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched the gold medal throwing the spear to his new personal best of 88.06m. In athletics, Sudha Singh (women's 300m steeplechase), Neena Varakil (women's long jump) and Dharun Ayyasamy (men's 400m hurdles) bagged silver medals while Saina Nehwal earlier in the day managed a bronze after going down to world number one Tai Tzu Ying in straight games in the semi-finals. The biggest event for India on 10th day will see PV Sindhu battle it out for gold against Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying in the women's singles finals. With the Chinese Taipei player enjoying an overall 9-3 dominance over Sindhu, it will be a tough battle for the Indian shuttler. Sindhu, who last managed to defeat Tai Tzu at the 2016 Rio Olympics, has lost her last five encounters against the Chinese Taipei player. (MEDAL TALLY)

Live updates of Asian Games 2018, Day 10 straight from Jakarta, Indonesia

08:45 IST: ATHLETICS: India's Hima Das also qualifies for women's 200m semi-final. She finished fourth in heat but qualified by time.

08:40 IST: ATHLETICS: India's Dutee Chand qualifies for women's 200m semifinal. She clocked 23.37 in Heat 4.

08:39 IST: ATHLETICS: Women's 200m Qualification featuring India's Dutee Chand is underway.

08:25 IST: ATHLETICS: India's Hima Das fails to qualify for Women's 200m semi-finals. She finished fourth, clocking 23.47.

08:19 IST: ATHLETICS: Women's 200m Qualification featuring India's Hima Das is underway.

08:15 IST: HEPTATHLON: Women's Heptathlon featuring India's Purnima Hembram and Swapna Barman is underway.

08:12 IST: EQUESTRIAN: Indian team (Kevic Kaevaan Setalvad, Chetan Reddy Nukala and Zahan Kaevaan Setalvad) are in action in Qualifier 1 of Jumping Team event.

08:10 IST: CYCLING: India's Deborah finishes fourth Heat 1 of Round 1 of Women's Keirin. She was 1.798 seconds behind the leader, Wai Sze Lee of Hong Kong. The Indian has moved to the repechage round.

07:50 IST: CYCLING: Heat 3 of Women's Keirin Round 1 featuring India's Sonali Chanu is underway.

07:45 IST: EQUESTRIAN: Jumping individual Qualifier 1 featuring India's Kevic Kaevaan Setalvad, Chetan Reddy Nukala at Jakarta International Equestrian Park is underway.

07:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from Day 10 of the Asian Games 2018.

In Archery, both the men and the women compound teams will fight for the gold medal. In both events, India will be up against Republic of Korea.

There are two boxing matches scheduled on Tuesday with Sonia Lather take on DPR Korea's Jo Son Hwa in the quarterfinals of Women's Feather 57kg category. Pavitra will be up against Indonesia's Hasanah Huswatun in the Women's Light (60 KG) Quarterfinals.

In the afternoon, the Indian men's hockey team will play their final group match against Sri Lanka. The Indian team has been phenomenal in the tournament, scoring a total of 56 goals in the four matches played so far.

In the evening, there will be four medal events in athletics. While Annu Rani will feature in the women's javelin throw final start list, Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson will be in fray for a medal in men's 800m final.

With Suriya Loganathan and Baburao Sanjivani in the women's 5000m final start list, India will also expect a medal in the mixed 4 x 400m relay final.