Asian Games 2018 Live Updates: India Women's Kabaddi Team, Rowers Impress

India will be banking largely on their shooters, wrestlers and boxers to deliver gold medals at the Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia to better the 57-medal mark they achieved in Incheon four years ago. India, who struggle at the Olympics despite their population, have done reasonably well in the quadrennial continental event, only twice finishing outside the top eight since hosting the first Asiad in 1951. They won at least 10 golds in each of the last four Games and the Aug 18-Sept. 2 multi-sports competition will be a timely indicator ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. Spearheading India's golden pursuit will be the shooters, who topped the medal tally in this year's Mexico World Cup, finishing ahead of United States and China and be headlined by a trio of talented teenagers.

Live updates of Asian Games 2018, Day 1 straight from Jakarta, Indonesia

11:55 IST: Bronze medal for India!

Apurvi Chandel-Ravi Kumar have scored 420.2 in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final event to settle for third spot.

11:52 IST: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final update

Apurvi Chandel-Ravi Kumar have scored 390.2 points after 38 shots. India tied at the second spot with China.

11:49 IST: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final update

Apurvi Chandel-Ravi Kumar have slipped to third place after 34 shots. They have scored 349.0

11:46 IST: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final update

Apurvi Chandel-Ravi Kumar maintain second spot for India. They have scored 308.5.

11:41 IST: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final update

Apurvi Chandel-Ravi Kumar maintain second spot after 20 shots. They have scored 205.5

11:37 IST: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final update

Apurvi Chandel-Ravi Kumar on the second spot after first 10 shots. They have scored 102.9

11:20 IST: Men Trap Shooting qualification event update

Manavjit Singh Sindhu has slipped to sixth spot with 54 points

Lakshay stands sixth with 47 points

11:11 IST: India men's badminton team will face Maldives in the Round of 16 match later in the day.





Indian Men's contingent is all set for their first match in the Men's Team event against Maldives. Join us in cheering the boys as they take the court later in the day. #IndiaontheRIse #IndiAtAsianGames #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/BN1bxmnWvw — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 19, 2018

10:59 IST: Women Trap Shooting qualification event update

Shreyasi Singh has moved to second place with 71 points

Seema Tomar is fourth with the same points

10:55 IST: Sepaktakraw Women's Team Regu update

The match between India vs Korea is underway at JSC Ranau Hall

10:39 IST: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event update

Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma have failed to qualify. They shot a total of 759 points to finish sixth.

10:34 IST: Men Trap Shooting qualification event update

Manavjit Singh Sindhu is on the third place with 48 points

Lakshay is fifth with 47 points

10:32 IST: Women Trap Shooting qualification event update

Seema Tomar is on the fourth place with 69 points.

Shreyasi Singh has moved up to fifth place with 64 points.

10:20 IST: Men Trap Shooting qualification event update

Manavjit Singh Sindhu is currently on the third spot with the average of 0.960. He has a total of 48 points.

10:13 IST: Women Trap Shooting qualification event update

Seema Tomar is on the fifth spot with 47 points

Shreyasi Singh is ninth with 46 points

10:03 IST: Women's Basketball event update

India lose 61-84 to Chinese Taipei in the preliminary round

09:45 IST: Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team qualification update

Team of Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma currently of seventh place with 217 points.

09:39 IST: Shooting Trap Men update

Manavjit Singh Sindhu tops the Day 1 qualification with an average of 0.976. He has a total point of 41.

09:36 IST: Rowing Men's Pair update

Malkeet Singh/Gurinder Singh qualify for the Men's Pair final

09:34 IST: Women's Double Sculls update

Sayali Rajendra Shekale/Pooja qualifies for the Women's Double Sculls final

09:30 IST: Men's 200m Butterfly update

Sajan Prakash qualifies for the final event with the third best time (1:58.12) overall in the heats

09:28 IST: Women's Pair rowing event update

Sanjukta Dung/Harpreet Kaur enter the repechage round. They finished fifth in Heat 1

09:26 IST: Wushu Men's Changquan update

Suraj Singh Mayanglambam has finished tenth with 9.51 points

09:17 IST: Women's basketball event update

India trail 28-33 at halftime against Chinese Taipei

09:02 IST: Swimming Men's 100m Backstroke Update

Srihari Natraj has qualified for the final event

Arvind Mani has failed to qualify

08:56 IST: Women's basketball event update

India have taken a slender 23-20 lead against Chinese Taipei

08:52 IST: Women's basketball event update

India trail 17-18 at the end of first quarter

08:51 IST: Rowing Men's Double Sculls Update

Om Prakash and Sawarn Singh have clocked 7:10:26 to top Heat 2. The Indian duo trail to Korea in the standings

08:45 IST: Women's basketball event update

India trail 13-16 to Chinese Taipei in first quarter

08:44 IST: Swimming Men's 100m Backstroke Heat Update

Srihari Natraj tops the heat. He clocked 55.86

Arvinf Mani finishes second. He clocked 58.09

08:40 IST: Qualification Round 1 for women's Trap event update

Seema Tomar averages 0.946. She has a total of 35 and is on the fifth spot.

Shreyasi Singh averages 0.889. She is on the 13th spot.

08:32 IST: Women's basketball event update

Chinese Taipei had take an early 3-2 lead. But India comes from behind to equalise 3-3.

08:31 IST: Wushu Update

Anjul Namdeo finishes fifth in Men's Changquan. China's Sun Peiyuan clinches the gold medal.

08:29 IST: Qualification Round 1 for women's Trap

Seema Tomar has moved to the top spot

08:27 IST: Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification Update

Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar score total of 835.3 in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event. They qualify for the final event

08:22 IST: Next Up

India face Chinese Taipei in the Women's Basketball event

08:20 IST: Rowing Update

Dattu Baban Bhokanal has finished second in Heat 1. He enters the repechage round

08:16 IST: Air Rifle Mixed Team Update

Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar score 208.6, 208.7, 206.7

08:12 IST: First win for the Indian Contingent at Asian Games! What a start.

Indian women's kabaddi team outclass Japan 43-12 in their opening Group A tie.

08:11 IST: Swimming Update

Saurabh Sangvekar clocks 1:54:87 in 200m Freestyle Heat. He finishes second but fails to qualify.

08:08 IST: India vs Japan (Women's) Kabaddi Live

India lead 38-10. Time-out has been called the Japanese team are taking some tip from their coach.

08:05 IST: Meanwhile, Manavjit Sandhu has got a perfect start in shooting. He has shot 25 out of 25 in the opening round.

08:01 IST: Shooting

Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar have shot a total of 208.6 in the first series of 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event.

07:56 IST: Kabaddi Live

Indian women team are dominating with 25-8 lead.

07:55 IST: Shooting, Qualification Round 1 for women's Trap

Seema Tomar is at the second place with an average of 0.96. 24 out of 25 targets.

Shreyasi Singh has scored 22 and sits on 8th place

07:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Day 1 of the Asian Games 2018.

Anish Bhanwala, 15, became India's youngest Commonwealth Games gold medallist when he won the men's 25m rapid fire pistol, snatching the honour from 16-year-old Manu Bhaker who had won the women's 10m air rifle finals on the Gold Coast barely a week before. A third teenager, rifle shooter Elavenil Valarivan, will be another strong contender after landing two junior World Cup gold medals setting a new world record in the process.

The wrestling mat could prove equally high-yielding and Bajrang Punia's sizzling form makes the 2014 silver medallist India's best bet for a gold in Jakarta. The freestyle wrestler won the 65kg gold at the Commonwealth Games and was not required to attend trials for the Asiad.

In the women's section, Gold Coast champion Vinesh Phogat (50kg) will be a strong contender for the gold medal. New training methods introduced by Argentine-born Swedish coach Santiago Nieva have been credited for the Indian success in recent boxing tournaments.

Vikas Krishan, who won the lightweight gold at Guangzhou in 2010 but took silver when he moved to middleweight four years later, is seeking his third successive Asiad medal.

India have won all nine kabaddi gold since its inclusion in 1990 and the trend is unlikely to change, while anything less than gold will be a disappointment for the men's hockey team who were runners-up in the Champions Trophy. Commonwealth Games javelin champion Neeraj Chopra also gave himself a major morale boost on the Gold Coast in a rare athletics success for the country and the 20-year-old will be the flag-bearer in Jakarta.