 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Asian Games 2018: Indian Women's Badminton Team Hopes To Add To CWG Glory

Updated: 16 August 2018 12:32 IST

PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will spearhead India's challenge in badminton at Asian Games 2018.

Asian Games 2018: Indian Women
PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will carry India's hopes in badminton at Asian Games 2018. © AFP

The Indian contingent for badminton at the Asian Games 2018 is one of the finest among the participating countries and will carry medal hopes of the nation after a good show at the Commonwealth Games 2018. To put things in perspective, India's only singles medal in the event was won by Syed Modi in 1982. The fact clearly reflects the abundance of India's talent pool in 2018. The squad is a fine mix of experience and youth. National badminton coach Pullela Gopichand's daughter Gayathri has broken into the senior national side for this mega event.

Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu and veteran Saina Nehwal will spearhead the women's squad, while Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa will be leading India's charge in the women's doubles section.

Sindhu, after finishing fourth in the All England Championships earlier this year, won silver at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. She lost the final against Saina, who was almost flawless in the match.

While Sindhu didn't play much in the team event, Saina was terrific in India's run to the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Both of them have been in sublime touch and will be looking to add to their medal tally in Indonesia. Being the seniors in the squad, Saina and Sindhu will also be looked up for inspiration from the rookies Ashmita Chaliha, Rutaparna Panda, Aarthi Sara Sunil, Aakarshi Kashyap and Gayathri Gopichand.

Women's badminton contingent:

Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Sikki Reddy, Ashwini Ponnappa, Sai Rao, Ashmita Chaliha, Rutaparna Panda, Aarthi Sara Sunil, Aakarshi Kashyap, Gayathri Gopichand.

Comments
Topics : PV Sindhu Saina Nehwal Ashwini Ponnappa Asian Games 2018 Badminton
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sindhu and Saina to spearhead India's badminton challenge at Asian Games
  • India have never won a medal in women's single events at Asian Games
  • Asian Games 2018 is scheduled to start on August 18
Related Articles
Asian Games 2018: Kidambi Srikanth Could End India
Asian Games 2018: Kidambi Srikanth Could End India's Medal Drought In Indonesia
Asian Games 2018: Women Archers Aim To Better Previous Record
Asian Games 2018: Women Archers Aim To Better Previous Record
Asian Games 2018: Indian Women
Asian Games 2018: Indian Women's Badminton Team Hopes To Add To CWG Glory
Asian Games 2018: India Men
Asian Games 2018: India Men's Hockey Team Eyes Back-To-Back Golds
Indonesia
Indonesia's Richest Man Going For Gold At Asian Games
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.