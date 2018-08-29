Asian Games 2018: Indian Men's Hockey Team Aims To Overcome Malaysia Test In Semi-Finals

The Indian men's hockey team, after a 100 percent win record in the Asian Games 2018 pool stages will aim to overcome Malaysia in the semi-finals at the GBK, Hockey Field in Jakarta on Thursday. Barring the encounter against South Korea, India won all their Pool A matches with huge margins, including a massive 26-0 margin against Hong Kong. The earlier record was 24-1, made 86 years ago in the 1932 Olympics when India outclassed the USA. Malaysia, on the other hand, lost their pool stage match against Pakistan.

In the head-to-head, India hold an upper hand against Malaysia. They have played 101 matches out of which 70 were won by India and 13 by Malaysia. The remaining 18 matches were draws.

In 2018, India had defeated Malaysia 2-1 in the Commonwealth Games to enter the semi-finals.

India's SV Sunil and Harmanpreet Singh produced brilliant individual performances in the Commonwealth Games 2018, quarter-finals against Malaysia to help India clinch victory by a narrow margin.

Ranked fifth in the world, India men's hockey team have won 14 medals in the Asian Games so far. The medals include, 3 gold, 9 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Malaysia, on the other hand are placed 12th in the world rankings. In 2014, they finished fourth in the Asian Games.

Malaysia's last podium finish in the Asian Games came in 2002, where they clinched a bronze medal.