Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Asian Games 2018: India Out Of Gold Medal Contention In Men's Hockey, Lose To Malaysia

Updated: 30 August 2018 20:22 IST

In the shoot-off, India were wasteful as only Akashdeep Singh and Harmanpreet scored.

India went down fighting to Malaysia in the men's hockey semi-final © AFP

Defending champions India crashed out of the Asian Games men's hockey competition after a heartbreaking 6-7 loss to lower-ranked Malaysia via penalty shoot-off in the semifinals on Thursday. The match went into shoot-off and then sudden death after both teams were locked 2-2 after regulation 60 minutes. It was a lacklustre performance from title favourites India, who scored a record 76 goals in the pool stages against unfancied opponents. The Indian defenders looked completely out of sorts as they committed silly errors to allow Malaysia to come back into the match after taking the lead twice. India converted two out of their six penalty corners through Harmanpreet Singh (33rd minute) and Varun Kumar (40th minute). Malaysia's goals came from the sticks of Faizal Saari (24th) and Muhammad Razie Rahim (59th minute). 

In the shoot-off, India were wasteful as only Akashdeep Singh and Harmanpreet scored while India captain PR Sreejesh inflicted three good saves to deny the Malaysians and take the match into sudden death. In the sudden death, the Indians played catch-up and the Malaysians were clinical with their efforts. Finally, SV Sunil faltered in the fifth attempt, handing Malaysia a famous win and dashing India's title hopes and a direct entry into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Topics : Asian Games 2018 India Hockey
Highlights
  • India's men's hockey team failed to reach the final
  • They lost to Malaysia 6-7 in a dramatic penalty shoot-out
  • The match ended in a 2-2 stalemate in regulation time
Asian Games 2018 Medals Tally

Pos Country Total
1 China 112 76 53 241
2 Japan 59 49 66 174
3 Republic of Korea 39 46 56 141
4 Indonesia 30 23 37 90
8 India 13 21 25 59

