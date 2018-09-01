 
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Asian Games 2018: India Clinch Gold Medal In Men's Pair Bridge Event

Updated: 01 September 2018 15:20 IST

India bagged the gold medal in Men's Pair Bridge event after scoring 384.00 points in the final 2.

The Indian team of Pranab Bhardan and Shibhnath Sarkar clinched a gold medal. © Twitter

The Indian team of Pranab Bhardan and Shibhnath Sarkar clinched a gold medal in the men's pair Bridge event at the Asian Games 2018 on Saturday. India took the top spot on the podium after scoring 384.00 points in Final 2. Meanwhile, the Chinese team of Lixin Yang and Gang Chen bagged the silver medal while Indonesian pair of Henky Lasut and Freddy Eddy Manoppo grabbed the bronze. India, thus earned their 15th gold medal of the ongoing Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.

The Indian pair of Pranab Bhardan and Shibhnath Sarkar topped Final 1 with 275.00 points after they finished the semi-final rounds in fifth place with 1,100.60 points.

In the qualification round, the Indian team had finished in fifth spot with 1,647.10 points.

The Indian contingent have bettered their best-ever performance at Asian Games, having won 67 medals so far in the 2018 edition. The previous best tally was at the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games where India won a total of 65 medals.

Other Sports Asian Games 2018
  • India scored 384.00 points the final
  • The Indian pair of Pranab Bhardan and Shibhnath Sarkar topped Final 1
  • India's previous best tally was at the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games
Asian Games 2018 Medals Tally

Pos Country Total
1 China 124 87 64 275
2 Japan 70 52 74 196
3 Republic of Korea 46 55 65 166
4 Indonesia 31 24 43 98
8 India 15 24 29 68

