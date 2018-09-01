Asian Games 2018: India Clinch Gold Medal In Men's Pair Bridge Event

The Indian team of Pranab Bhardan and Shibhnath Sarkar clinched a gold medal in the men's pair Bridge event at the Asian Games 2018 on Saturday. India took the top spot on the podium after scoring 384.00 points in Final 2. Meanwhile, the Chinese team of Lixin Yang and Gang Chen bagged the silver medal while Indonesian pair of Henky Lasut and Freddy Eddy Manoppo grabbed the bronze. India, thus earned their 15th gold medal of the ongoing Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.

The Indian pair of Pranab Bhardan and Shibhnath Sarkar topped Final 1 with 275.00 points after they finished the semi-final rounds in fifth place with 1,100.60 points.

In the qualification round, the Indian team had finished in fifth spot with 1,647.10 points.

The Indian contingent have bettered their best-ever performance at Asian Games, having won 67 medals so far in the 2018 edition. The previous best tally was at the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games where India won a total of 65 medals.