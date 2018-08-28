Asian Games 2018, Hockey: India Women Aim To Book Final Berth, When And Where To Watch

The Indian Women's Hockey Team registered their fourth consecutive victory in Pool B here today at the Gelora Bung Karno Hockey Field as they defeated Thailand 5-0 to maintain their 100 percent record in the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018. It was Captain Rani who inspired her team to a convincing victory as she scored a hat-trick of goals in the 37th, 46th and 56th minutes while midfielder Monika (52') and striker Navjot Kaur (55') also registered their names on the score-sheet.
When is the India's Asian Games 2018 semi-final match?
India's semifinals match is on Wednesday, August 29, 2018.
Where is India's Asian Games 2018 semi-final hockey match?
India's semifinals match will be played at GBK, Hockey Field in Jakarta
What time does India's Asian Games 2018 semi-final match hockey begin?
India's semifinals match will begin at 06:30 PM IST
Which TV channels will broadcast the India's Asian Games 2018 semifinals match?
India's semifinals match will be broadcast on Sony Network
How do I watch online live streaming of the India's Asian Games 2018 semifinals match?
All Asian Games 2018 Events will be streamed live on Sony Liv. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.
(All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters)