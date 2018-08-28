Asian Games 2018, Hockey: India Women Aim To Book Final Berth, When And Where To Watch

The Indian Women's Hockey Team registered their fourth consecutive victory in Pool B here today at the Gelora Bung Karno Hockey Field as they defeated Thailand 5-0 to maintain their 100 percent record in the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018. It was Captain Rani who inspired her team to a convincing victory as she scored a hat-trick of goals in the 37th, 46th and 56th minutes while midfielder Monika (52') and striker Navjot Kaur (55') also registered their names on the score-sheet.