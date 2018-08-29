 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Asian Games 2018: Dutee Chand Clinches Silver In Women's 200M

Updated: 29 August 2018 23:05 IST

Dutee Chand crossed the finishing line in 23.20 seconds, behind Bahrain's Edidiong Odiong.

Asian Games 2018: Dutee Chand Clinches Silver In Women
Dutee Chand finished her race in 23.20 seconds © AFP

India's Dutee Chand clinched her second silver medal at the 18th Asian Games after finishing runners-up in the women's 200 metres race on Wednesday. Dutee, who also won the silver medal in the 100m, clocked 23.20 seconds to finish behind Bahrain's Edidiong Odiong, who claimed the gold medal in 22.96 seconds. Wei Yongli of China won the bronze medal with a timing of 23.27 seconds at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Stadium. Odisha athlete Dutee had topped the standings in the semi-finals with a timing of 23.00 seconds -- her personal best, while Odiong was second in 23.01 seconds on Tuesday. In the final, the 22-year-old Dutee was 0.20 seconds slower than her Tuesday's performance. Running in the third lane, Dutee started strong and in the first 3040 metres, she was in the third position. 

But she peaked and gave a tough fight to 21-year-old Odiong, who seemed the favourite from the start. After the 7-metre mark, it was nearly obvious that the top two positions would be taken by Odiong and Dutee respectively. Odiong, with a long stride, never looked beatable by Dutee. The latter then just had to hold off Yongli, who was pushing to the limit. Asian Championships bronze medallist Olga Safronova, who had finished a spot ahead of Dutee in the Bhubaneswar meet in 2017, claimed the fourth spot. The Kazakh sprinter finished with a timing of 23.32.

The two medals for Dutee at this Games meant that her career had taken a completely different turn after she was barred in 2014 for high androgen levels.

(With IANS Inputs)

Comments
Topics : Asian Games 2018 Other Sports
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS. Also get the latest Asian Games 2018 live updates, news and medals tally.
Highlights
  • Dutee Chand bagged her second medal after winning 200m silver
  • She crossed the finishing line in 23.20 seconds
  • Bahrain's Edidiong Odiong clinched the gold medal
Related Articles
Asian Games 2018: Swapna Barman, Arpinder Singh Create Asiad History
Asian Games 2018: Swapna Barman, Arpinder Singh Create Asiad History
Asian Games 2018: Day 12 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Asian Games 2018: Day 12 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Asian Games 2018: India Edge China 1-0 To Enter Women
Asian Games 2018: India Edge China 1-0 To Enter Women's Hockey Final
Asian Games 2018, Medal Tally Day 11: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman Claim Gold; Silver For Dutee Chand
Asian Games 2018, Medal Tally Day 11: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman Claim Gold; Silver For Dutee Chand
Asian Games 2018: Swapna Barman Wins Landmark Gold In Heptathlon
Asian Games 2018: Swapna Barman Wins Landmark Gold In Heptathlon
Advertisement

Advertisement

Asian Games 2018 Medals Tally

Pos Country Total
1 China 102 67 50 219
2 Japan 52 47 63 162
3 Republic of Korea 37 42 50 129
4 Indonesia 30 22 36 88
9 India 11 20 23 54

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.