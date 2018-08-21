 
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Asian Games 2018: Divya Kakran Wins Bronze In Women's 68KG Freestyle Category
Updated: 21 August 2018 18:45 IST

Divya Kakran thrashed Chen Wenling of Chinese Taipei by technical superiority in the play-off for the bronze medal.

Asian Games 2018: Divya Kakran Wins Bronze In Women
Divya Kakran won the bronze medal in the women's 68 kilogram freestyle category © Twitter

India's wrestler Divya Kakran won the bronze medal in the women's 68-kilogram freestyle category at the 18th Asian Games on Tuesday. Divya thrashed Chen Wenling of Chinese Taipei by technical superiority in the play-off for the bronze medal. A wrestler is declared the winner by technical superiority when he takes a lead of 10 or more points. The Indian hardly broke a sweat, taking just one minute and 29 seconds in the first period to open up a 10-0 lead which gave her the win. Kakran's victory and medal takes India's tally to 10 in the 18th edition of Asian Games.

Earlier, Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Vinesh Phogat (50kg) had claimed gold medals in their respective events in the Asian Games.

Divya had won a gold-winner at the Commonwealth Championships last year.

(With inputs from agencies)

  • Divya Kakran won bronze in womens 68 kg freestyle wrestling
  • She prevailed on account of Technical Superiority
  • She beat Taipeis Chen Wenling in the third-place play-off bout
