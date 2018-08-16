Asian Games 2018: Dipa Karmakar, Vault Of Death Queen, Eyes Maiden Asiad Medal

Dipa Karmakar introduced India to 'Produnova', as vault technique that is difficult enough to be named the 'vault of death.' Till date, the vault is considered one of the hardest acts performed in women's artistic gymnastics, under the 2017 Code of Points. Dipa, an Arjuna Award winner , however has made it easy for the eyes of the viewers, as she pulls out the vault with composure and balance. Dipa will carry the burden of the nation's hopes to earn a medal at the forthcoming Asian Games. She topped the two-day trials held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi, ahead of fellow gymnasts Pranati Das, Aruna Reddy, Mandira Chowdury and Pranati Nayak - who have also made it to the Asian Games squad.

Dipa's participation at the Asian level comes after she etched her name in history by clinching the top spot at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Mersin, Turkey in July. The 25-year-old Dipa overcame a career-threatening knee injury to achieve the feat.

The Tripura star gymnast's coach Bisweshwar Nandi, however, has brushed off any claim of clinching the top spot in the Asian Games.

Nandi has said that the first and foremost aim of his ward will be to reach the final of the artistic gymnastic discipline. He also asserted that there will be an increase in the training time for Dipa in anticipation of the Asian Games.

Dipa underwent a month-long training stint in Moscow for a successful return to the Games, which get underway in Jakarta, Indonesia on August 18.

Indian gymnastics squad:

Women's: Dipa Karmakar, Pranati Das, Aruna Reddy, Mandira Chowdhury, Pranati Nayak.

Men's: Rakesh Patra, Yogeshwar Singh, Gaurav Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Siddharth Verma.