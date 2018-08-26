 
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Asian Games 2018: Day 9 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 26 August 2018 21:58 IST

The Indian contingent had a total of 36 medals at the end of Day 8.

Saina Nehwal will be up against Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzuying in the semis © AFP

India's Muhammed Anas and Hima Das claimed the silver medals in the men's and women's 400 metres races respectively at the 18th Asian Games on Sunday. Dutee Chand also added to the medal tally after she won the silver medal in the women's 100 metres final. India took the ninth spot in the overall standings with 36 to its credit, including seven gold, 10 silver and 19 bronze medals. The ninth day of the Asian Games will see Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu play their semi-finals. Nehwal will be up against Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzuying while Sindhu will play Japan's Yamaguchi Akane. Their participation in the semi-finals has already ensured at least a bronze medal in badminton.

Here is India's Day 9 schedule (All timings in IST as per https://en.asiangames2018.id)

Athletics (Medal event)

Women's Long Jump | Final | 5-10 PM | Neena Varakil, James Nayana
Men's Javelin Throw | Final Start List | 5-15 PM | Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh
Women's 400m Hurdles | Final | 5-15 PM | Jauna Murmu, Anu Raghavan
Men's 400m Hurdles | Final | 5-30 PM | Dharun Ayyasamy, Santhosh Kumar
Men's High Jump | Final | 5-30 PM | Chethan Balasubramanya
Women's 3000m Steeplechase | Final Start List | Sudha Singh, Chinta | 5-45 PM
Men's 3000m Steeplechase | Final Start List | Shankar Lal Swami | 6 PM
Men's 800m | Qualification | 6-35 PM | Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh

Badminton
Women's Singles Semi-finals | 10-30 AM | Tai Tzuying vs Saina Nehwal
PV Sindhu vs Yamaguchi Akane | 10-30 AM

Boxing
Men's Light Fly (49 KG) Round of 16 | 5-15 PM | Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh (Mongolia) vs Amit (India)
Men's Bantam (56 KG) Round of 16 | 6-15 PM | Kharkhhu Enkh-Amar (Mongolia) vs Mohammed Hussam Uddin (India)
Men's Light Welter (64 KG) Round of 16 | 7 PM | Dheeraj (India) vs Kobashev Nurlan (Kyrgystan)
Men's Middle (75 KG) Round of 16 | 3 PM | Ahmed Tanveer (Pakistan) vs Vikas Krishnan

Canoe/Kayak Sprint (Medal event)
Canoe TBR 1000m Men | Heat 2 Start List | India | 8-30 AM

Equestrian
Jumping Individual | 6-30 AM | 1st Qualification | Kevic Kaevaan Setalvad, Chetan Reddy, Kevic Zahan Setalvad
Jumping Team | 6-30 AM | 1st Qualification | India

Hockey
Women's Pool B | 12-30 PM | India vs Thailand

Karate
Men's 75KG 1/16 Finals | 8-15 AM | Kim Muil vs India's Jayendran Sharath Kumar
Men's 84 KG Quarterfinals | 12-42 PM | To be defined vs India's Vishal

Sailing
Mixed RS One | Race 9 | India | 10-40 AM
Mixed RS One | Race 10 | India | 10-40 AM

Sepaktakraw
Men's Regu Group B | 9-30 AM | India vs Nepal

Squash
Men's team | Pool B Round | 10 AM | India vs Indonesia
Men's team Pool B | 5 PM | India vs Singapore

Table Tennis
Men's Preliminary Round | 10-30 AM | India vs Macau
Men's group D | 2-30 PM | India vs Vietnam

Volleyball
Women's Preliminary Pool B | 11 AM | China vs India

How do I watch India's Day 9 Events live?

India's Day 9 Events will be telecast live by the Sony Network.

What time will India's Day 9 Events start?

The first event involving Indian athletes is scheduled to begin at 6:30 am IST.

Where can you follow India's Day 9 Events online?

All Asian Games 2018 Events will be streamed live on Sony Liv. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters)

Comments
Topics : Asian Games 2018 Other Sports
Asian Games 2018 Medals Tally

Pos Country Total
1 China 78 60 37 175
2 Japan 41 34 49 124
3 Republic of Korea 27 30 37 94
4 Iran 14 14 12 40
9 India 7 10 19 36

