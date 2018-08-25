Asian Games 2018: Day 8 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch

Dipika Pallikal opened India's account on the Day 7 of the Asian Games 2018 on Saturday as she bagged a bronze medal in women's singles squash. Dipika Pallikal looked out of touch from the onset of the match as she lost 0-3 to Malaysian superstar Nicol David. The women's singles squash event saw India bag another bronze in the day as Joshna Chinappa lost 1-3 to Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam in the semi-finals. In the men's singles category, Saurav Ghosal took home bronze after losing 2-3 to Hong Kong's Ming Chun Au in the semis. Meanwhile, Tajinderpal Singh Toor made the country proud by clinching a gold medal in the Shot Put. Tajinderpal Singh Toor also created an Asian Games record by throwing 20.75 metres as the Indian contingent added seventh gold to their tally.

Here is India's Day 8 schedule (All timings in IST as per https://en.asiangames2018.id)

Archery

India vs Qatar, Compound Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations, 09:20 AM

India vs (opponent to be defined), Compound Men's Team1/8 Eliminations, 12:10 PM

Athletics

Women's 400m Hurdles qualification, 09:00 AM

Men's Long Jump Final, 05:10 PM

Men's 10,000m Final, 05:50 PM

Badminton

Saina Nehwal vs Ratchanok Intanon women's singles quarter-finals, after 11:30 AM

PV Sindhu vs Jidapol Nitchaon women's singles quarter-finals, after 11:30 AM

Boxing

Shiva Thapa vs Jun Shan, Men's Light (60kg) Round of 16, 05:45 PM

Manoj Kumar vs Abdurakhman, Men's Welter (69kg) Round of 16, 02:15 PM

Sarjubala Devi vs Madina Ghaforova, Women's Fly (51kg) Round of 16, 03:00 PM

Canoe/Kayak Sprint

Canoe TBR 500m Women, 08:30 AM

Canoe TBR 500m Men, 08:50 AM

Golf

Men's Individual, Round 4, 04:30 AM

Men's Team, Round 4, 04:30 AM

Women's Individual, Round 4, 04:30 AM

Women's Team, Round 4, 04:30 AM

Handball

India vs Chinese Taipei, Men's Handball Main Round, 09:30 AM

Hockey

India vs Republic of Korea, 04:30 PM

Sepak Takraw

India vs Malaysia, Men's Regu Preliminary Group B match, 08:30 AM

India vs China, Men's ReguPreliminary Group B match, 02:30 PM

Shooting

Skeet Women, Qualification Day 2, 06:30 AM

Skeet Men, Qualification Day 2, 07:30 AM

Table Tennis

India vs Qatar, Women's Team Group A, 08:30 AM

China vs India, Women's TeamGroup A, 12:30 AM

India vs Iran, Women's Team Group A, 04:30 AM

India vs UAE, Men's Team Group D, 02:30 PM

India vs Chinese Taipei, Men's Team Group D, 06:30 PM

Volleyball

Japan vs India, Men's TournamentClassification for 1 - 12, 11:00 PM

How do I watch India's Day 8 Events live?

India's Day 8 Events will be telecast live by the Sony Network.

What time will India's Day 8 Events start?

The first event involving Indian athletes is scheduled to begin at 4:00 am IST.

Where can you follow India's Day 8 Events online?

All Asian Games 2018 Events will be streamed live on Sony Liv. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters)