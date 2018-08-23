Asian Games 2018: Day 6 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

The Indian men's kabaddi team suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Iran in the semi-finals while the women's team entered the final with a comprehensive win over minnows Chinese Taipei at the 18th Asian Games on Thursday. Iran scripted history in the annals of world kabaddi by stunning India 27-18 in the semi-finals. Pakistan lost 24-27 to a much improved South Korea in the other last-four clash. India's tennis player Ankita Raina won the bronze medal after losing the women's singles semi-finals to top seed Zhang Shuai of China. India's total medal tally at the end of Thursday stood at 18.
Here is India's Day 6 schedule (All timings in IST as per https://en.asiangames2018.id)
Archery
Recurve Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations (7-35 AM) | India vs Mongolia
Compound Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations (9-05 AM) | India vs Iraq
Artistic Gymnastics (Medal event)
Men's Vault Final | 2 PM | Yogeshwar Singh
Women's Balance Beam | Final Start List | Dipa Karmakar (2-38 PM)
Badminton
Men's singles Round of 16 (11-30 AM) | Kidambi Srikanth vs Wong Wing Ki Vincent
Men's singles Round of 32 (11-30 AM) | Prannoy HS vs Wangcharoen Kantaphon
Women's doubles Round of 16 (1 PM) | A Ponappa, Reddy NS vs Chow MK, Lee MY
Boxing
Men's fly (52 KG) Round of 32 | 4 PM | Tanaka Ryomei (Japan) vs Gaurav Solanki (India)
Men's Welter (69 KG) Round of 32 | 5 PM | Wangdi Sangay (Bhutan) vs Manoj Kumar
Bridge
Mixed Team |Round Robin 2 - Round 3 Start List | 7-30 AM
Men's team | Qualification Round 10 Start List | 12 NOON
Mixed Team | Round Robin 2 - Round 3 Start List | 12 NOON
Mixed Team | Qualification Round 7 Start List | 2-45 PM
Equestrian
Eventing Individual | Dressage | 6 AM | Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik, Jitender Singh, Fouaad Mirza
Eventing Team | Dressage | India (6 AM)
Fencing
Women's Epee team Round of 16 | 7 AM | India vs Indonesia
Golf
Women's Individual Round 2 | 4 AM | Sifat Sagoo, Ridhima Dilawari, Diksha Dagar
Women's Team Round 2 | 4 AM | India
Men's Individual | Tee Times | 4-55 AM | Aadil Bedi, Hari Mohan Singh, Rayhan Thomas John
Men's Team | Round 2 | India (4-55 AM)
Handball
Men's handball Froup 3 - Match 6 | India vs Pakistan (9 AM)
Hockey
Men's Pool A match | India vs Japan (6 PM)
Kabaddi (Medal match)
Women's Team Gold Medal Match (1 PM) | India vs Iran
Pencak Silat
Men's class B: 50 KG to 55 KG Quarterfinal match 1 | Dumaan Dines vs Naorem Boynao Singh (9 AM)
Rowing
Men's Lightweight Single Sculls | Final A Start List | Dushyant (7 AM)
Men's Quadruple Sculls | India (7-10 AM)
Men's Lightweight Double Sculls | (8-05 AM) | Rohit Kumar, Bhagwan Singh
Women's Four | Finals | India | 8-35 AM
Men's Lightweight Eight | India | 8-50 AM
Shooting (Medal event)
300m Standard Rifle Men | Amit Kumar, Harjinder Singh (7 AM)
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men (7 AM) Qualification - Stage 1 | Relay 1 | Shivam Shukla | Anish (Relay 4)
10m Air Pistol Women | Qualification | Heena Sidhu | Manu Bhaker
Sport Climbing
Men's combined | 7 AM | Men's combined Bouldering Qualification | Maibam Chingkheinganba, Bharath Stephen Kamath
Women's combined | 7 AM | Bouldering Qualification | Shreya Sanjay
Squash
Men's singles quarterfinals | 2 PM | Saurav Ghoshal (India) vs Harinder Pal Singh (India)
Women's singles quarterfinal 2 | 2 PM | Dipika Pallikal vs Misaki Kobayashi
Women's singles quarterfinal 3 | 4 PM | Joshana Chinappa vs Chan Ho Ling
Swimming (Medal event)
Men's 50m Breaststroke | Heat 1 Start List | Sandeep Sejwal (7-08 AM)
Men's 1500m Freestyle Heats | Advait Page (7-33 AM)
Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay | Heat 2 Start List | 8-09 AM
Tennis (Medal match)
Men's doubles final | Bopanna RM, Sharan D vs Kazakhstan's Bublik A, Yevseyev D | 9 AM
Men's singles semifinals (11-30 AM) | Istomin Denis (Uzbekistan) vs Gunneswaran Prabhakharan Prajnesh
How do I watch India's Day 6 Events live?
India's Day 6 Events will be telecast live by the Sony Network.
What time will India's Day 6 Events start?
The first event involving Indian athletes is scheduled to begin at 4:00 am IST.
Where can you follow India's Day 6 Events online?
All Asian Games 2018 Events will be streamed live on Sony Liv. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.
(All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters)