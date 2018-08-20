Asian Games 2018: Day 3 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Vinesh Phogat on Monday became the first Indian woman wrestler to win an Asian Games gold after she defeated Japan's Yuki Irie in the 50-kilogram women's Freestyle final. This was India's second gold after wrestler Bajrang Punia bagged one in men's 65kg on Sunday. With this, India rose to the seventh spot in the Asian Games medal tally with 2 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze. India's shooter Lakshay won the silver medal by finishing second in the men's trap final. The 20-year-old got 43 points to finish second behind Chinese Taipei's Kunpi Yang, who equalled the world record score of 48.
Here is India's Day 3 schedule (All timings in IST as per https://en.asiangames2018.id)
Archery
Recurve Women's Individual (7-30 AM)
Deepika Kumari, Laxmirani Majhi
Recurve Women's Team India (7-30 AM)
Recurve Men's Individual (12-50 PM)
Jagdish Choudhary, Viswash, Atanu Das
Recurve Men's Team (12-50 PM)
Recurve Mixed Team India (12-50 PM)
Artistic Gymnastics
Women's Qualification | Subdivision 3 Start List (12-30 PM)
Women's Qualification Subdivision 3 Start List (2-30 PM)
Women's Qualification |Subdivision 3 Start List (4-30 PM) Medal Event
Bridge
Mixed Team | Round Robin 1 - Round 1 Start List | India | 8-30 AM
Round Robin 1 - Round 2 Start List | India
Round Robin 1 - Round 3 Start List | India
Supermixed Team | Qualification Round 1 Start List | 8-30 AM
Qualification Round 2 Start List | 8-30 AM
Canoe/Kayak Slalom Kayak Single Women | Run 2 Start List | Aarti Pandey (8-32 AM)
Canoe Single Women | 11-30 AM | Champa Mourya
Fencing
Women's Epee Individual Pool B | 7-30 AM |
Men's Foil Individual | Preliminaries | 8-15 AM
Women's Epee Individual | Round of 32 | 10-45 AM
Men's Foil Individual | Round of 32 | 11-45 AM
Women's Epee Individual | Round 16 | 12-45 PM
Handball
Women's Handball Preliminary: Group A - Match 7 - DPR Korea vs India | 12-30 PM
Hockey
Women's Pool B match | 6-30 PM | India Women vs Kazakhstan
Kabaddi
Women's Group A - Game 7 | 7-30 AM | India vs Sri Lanka
Game 9 - India vs Indonesia | 10-50 AM
Men's Group A - Game 8 | 3-30 PM | India vs Thailand
Paragliding (Rescheduled as per official website)
Rowing
Men's Single Sculls Repechages | Baban Dattu Bhokanal | 7-30 AM
Women's Pair Repechages | Sanjukta Dung Dung and Harpreet Kaur | 7-20 AM
Men's Lightweight Four Repechages | Heat 1 Start List | India | 8-30 AM
Shooting (Medal event)
50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Qualification | Sanjeev Rajput | 7-30 AM
10m Air Pistol Men Qualification | Abhishek Verma | 7-30 AM
Trap Mixed Team
Qualification | India | 8 AM
Swimming (Medal event)
Heat 1 Start List | Men's 50m Freestyle | Anshul Kothari
Heat 5 Start List | Vikram Virdhawal Vikram | 7-36 AM
Taekwondo
Women 57 KG | Round of 16 | Roslan Nurrul vs India's Malik Kashish | 7-45 AM
Women 67 KG Round of 16 | India's Barua Roda vs MA Tinghsia
Men +80 kg Round of 16 | Sri Lanka's Fernando vs India's Kumar Akshay
Tennis
Round of 16 Women's Singles | Japan's Hozumi Eri vs India's Ankita Raina | 8-30 AM
Thandi Kamran Kaur (India) vs Liang En-Shuo
Mixed Doubles Round of 16 | 8-30 AM (subject to change)
Men's Doubles Round of 16 | India's Nagal S, Ramanathan vs Chen T, Peng (Chinese Taipei)
Bopanna, Sharan vs Kadchapanan, Trongcharoenchaik | 9-30 AM
Mixed Doubles Round of 32 | 11 AM | Bopanna, Raina AR vs Kim N, Lee J
Volleyball
Women's Pool B Match 4
8-30 AM | India vs Vietnam
Wrestling
Men's Greco-Roman 67 KG | 11-36 AM | Manish Manish vs Shimoyamada Tsuchika
Men's Greco-Roman 60 kg | 11-54 AM | Gyanender vs Wiratul Piyabut
Women's Freestyle 76 KG Quarterfinals | Kiran Kiran vs To-Be-Defined | 11-24 AM
Women's Freestyle 68 kg | Quarterfinals | India's Kakran vs Sharkhuu | 12-30 PM
Wushu
Women's Sanda 60 KG Quarterfinals
Mubashra vs India's Naorem Roshibina Devi | 5-30 PM
Men's Sanda 56 KG Quarterfinals | Paokrathok vs India's Santosh Kumar
Men's Sanda 65 KG Quarterfinals | India's Narender Grewal vs Rakhimov Akmal
Men's Sanda 70 KG Quarterfinals | India's Pradeep Kumar vs Riyaya Puja
How do I watch India's Day 3 Events live?
India's Day 3 Events will be telecast live by the Sony Network.
What time will India's Day 3 Events start?
The first event involving Indian athletes is scheduled to begin at 7:00 am IST.
Where can you follow India's Day 3 Events online?
All Asian Games 2018 Events will be streamed live on Sony Liv. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.
(All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters)