Asian Games 2018: Day 2 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India's wrestler Bajrang Punia won the gold medal in the 65kg category defeating Japanese Daichi Takatani 11-8 in the final of the 18th Asian Games on Sunday. It was Bajrang's second successive gold medal in the Asian Games after his triumph in Incheon 2014 in the 61kg category. The first medal for India came after Indian shooters Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar bagged the bronze medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team at the 18th Asian Games earlier during the day. The Indian pair scored 429.9 in the final round to finish on the podium. Chinese Taipei won the gold with a score of 494.1 while China took silver with 492.5. The biggest blow though came when two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who was exempted from Asiad trails, lost tamely. Sushil, winner of a bronze at the 2006 Doha edition, was competing at the Games after skipping the last two editions. The Indian led 2-1 after the first period with a takedown but the Bahraini made a strong comeback to silence the Indian fans.

Here is India's Day 2 schedule (All timings in IST as per https://en.asiangames2018.id)

Badminton

Women's team quarterfinals

India vs Japan (7-30 AM)

Men's team quarterfinals

India vs Indonesia (12-30 PM)

Basketball

Women's Basketball 5x5Preliminary: Group A - Game 7

Unified Korea vs India (8-30 AM)

Handball

Men's Handball Main Round: Group 3 - Match 2

India vs Malaysia (9-30 AM)

Hockey

Men's tournament Pool A

India vs Indonesia (6-30 PM)

Kabaddi

Women's Team Group A - Game 5

India vs Thailand (8-10 AM)

Men's Team Group A - Game 5

India vs Korea (2-30 PM)

Rowing (Heats)

Dushyant (7-30 AM)

Men's Lightweight Double Sculls - Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh (7 AM)

Men's Quadruple Sculls India (8-30 AM)

Women's Four Heats (8-50 AM)

Men's Lightweight Eight (Heat 2 Start List) India - 8-10 AM

Sepaktakraw

Men's Team Regu Preliminary Group B

India vs Iran (7-30 AM)

Women's Team Regu Preliminary Group A

India vs Lao PDR (10-30 AM)

Shooting (Medal event)

Trap Women - Qualification - Day 2

Shreyasi Singh and Seema Tomar (6-30 AM)

10m Air Rifle Men Qualification

Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar (6 AM)

Trap Men Qualification - Day 2

Manavjit Singh Sandhu and Lakshay (7-30 AM)

10m Air Rifle Women Qualification

Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela (8 AM)

The above events will be followed by finals.

Swimming (Medal Event)

Men's 800m Freestyle

Advait Page - Heat 1 (7-30 AM)

Men's 50m Backstroke Heats - Nataraj Srihari and Mani Arvind (7-52 AM)

Men's 200m Individual Medley Heats - Neel Roy (7-15 AM)

Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Heats - India - (8-43 AM)

Taekwondo

Women - 53kg - Round of 16 (8-30 AM)

Latika Bhandari vs TO-BE-DEFINED

Tennis

Men's Singles Round of 32 (8-30 AM)

India's Prabhakharan Gunneswaran Prajnesh vs Indonesia's Fitriadi M Rfiqi

Wong Kong Kit (Hong Kong) vs Ramanathan Ramkumar

Men's Doubles Round of 32 (8-30 AM)

RM Bopanna, Sharan D vs Indonesia's Susanto Da, Susanto IA

Nagal S, Ramanathan R vs Nepal's Bajracharya SB, Bastola A

Women's Singles Round of 32 (8-30 AM)

Gumulya Beatrice (Indonesia) vs Raina Ankita Ravinderkrishan

Thandi Kamran Kaur vs Altansarnai Jargal (Mongolia)

Mixed Singles Round of 32 (8-30 AM)

To be defined vs Bopanna, Thombare PG

Women's Doubles Round of 32 (10-30 AM)

Khan SM, Suhail U (Pakistan) vs Raina AR, PG Thombare

Volleyball

Men's tournament Preliminary: Pool F match 1

India vs Hong Kong China (2 PM)

Wushu

Men's Sanda - 56 kg Round of 16

Santosh Kumar vs Wazea Zaid Ali (Yemen) (7-30 AM)

Men's Sanda 60kg Round of 16

Sofyan Abdul Haris (Indonesia) vs Surya Bhanu Partap Singh (India)

Men's Sanda 65kg Round of 16

Grewal Narender vs Tabugara Clemente JR (Philippines)

How do I watch India's Day 2 Events live?

India's Day 2 Events will be telecast live by the Sony Network.

What time will India's Day 2 Events start?

The first event involving Indian athletes is scheduled to begin at 6:00 am IST.

Where can you follow India's Day 2 Events online?

All Asian Games 2018 Events will be streamed live on Sony Liv. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters)