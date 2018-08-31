Asian Games 2018: Day 14 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shervegar clinched a silver medal in the 49er FX women sailing competition while Harshita Tomar settled for bronze in the Open Laser 4.7 category at the Asian Games on Friday. In the 49er FX category, Varsha and Sweta scored a total of 44 points and 40 net points to finish second. The Indian women's hockey team lost 1-2 to Japan in the final of the Asian Games. Japan took the lead through Minami Shimizu in the 11th minute but India pulled level through Neha Goyal in the 25th minute. Motomi Kawamura regained Japan's lead in the 44th minute. India couldn't find their equaliser and had to settle for the silver medal. India's medal tally on Friday stood at 65 (13 gold, 23 silver an 29 bronze). The penultimate day of the Asian Games will see India take on Pakistan in the men's hockey semi-final clash on Saturday.

Boxing (Final)

Men's Light Fly (49KG) | 12-30 PM | Dusmatov Hasanboy (Uzbekistan) vs Amit (India)

Bridge (Medal event)

Men's Pair | Final 2 - Round 1 Start List | Pranab Bardhan-Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta-Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee-Debabrata Majumder | 8-30 AM

Women's Pair | Final 2 - Round 1 Start List | Marianne Karmakar-Hema Deodar | 8-30 AM

Mixed Pair | Bachiraju Satyanarayana-Kiran Nadar, Rajeev Khandelwal-Himani Khandelwal | 8-30 AM

Canoe/Kayak Sprint (Medal event)

Canoe Double (C2) 200m Men | 7-30 AM | Jamesboy Singh, Prakant Sharma

Kayak Four (K4) 500m Women | Finals | India | 10 AM

Diving (Medal event)

Men's 10m Platform | Preliminary | Siddharth Bajrang

Hockey (Bronze medal match)

India vs Pakistan | 4 PM

Judo (Medal event)

Mixed Team Elimination Round of 16 | India vs Nepal (7-30 AM)

Squash (Gold medal match)

Women's team final | India vs Hong Kong (1-30 PM)

How do I watch India's Day 14 Events live?

India's Day 14 Events will be telecast live by the Sony Network.

What time will India's Day 14 Events start?

The first event involving Indian athletes is scheduled to begin at 7:30 am IST.

Where can you follow India's Day 14 Events online?

All Asian Games 2018 Events will be streamed live on Sony Liv. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters)