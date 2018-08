Asian Games 2018: Day 13 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India had a fruitful day at the 2018 Asian Games as they added more golds to their medal tally on Thursday. India's Jinson Johnson clinched the gold in the men's 1500 metres event while the Indian women's 4x400 metre relay quartet of Hima Das, M Poovamma, Saritaben Gayakwad and V Vismaya also won a sensational gold. The men's 4x400 metre team also added a sliver to the medal tally while two more medals came from the track and field events as Seema Punia claimed bronze in the women's discus while Chitra Unnikrishnan ended with a bronze in the women's 1500 metres. With these medals, India's medal tally went up to 59, with 13 gold, 21 silver and 25 bronze. Friday's highlight would be the Indian women's hockey team's gold medal match against Japan.