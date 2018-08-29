Asian Games 2018: Day 12 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Arpinder Singh and Swapna Barman stood out for India after they added two more golds for India on Wednesday at the 2018 Asian Games. Arpinder Singh ended India's 48-year wait for a gold medal in the men's triple jump event as he returned with his best effort of 16.77 metres in the final. Swapna Barman emerged victorious in women's heptathlon event. India ended Wednesday with a total of 54 medals (11 gold, 20 silver, 23 bronze). The Indian women's hockey team also assured themselves of a medal after they edged China 1-0 in the semi-final clash. In the table tennis event, the Indian mixed doubles pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra bagged the first-ever bronze medal in the sport after going down in the semi-finals. Sharath-Manika were outplayed 4-1 (9-11, 5-11, 13-11, 4-11, 8-11) in 39 minutes by China's Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha in the last-four clash. The Indian men's hockey team's semi-final match against Malaysia remains the highlight on Thursday as India will look to add to their growing medal tally.