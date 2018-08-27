Asian Games 2018 Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu Ying Live Updates: Saina Nehwal Faces World No.1 With An Eye On Asiad Glory

Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal headed for a gold medal showdown at the 18th Asian Games after their quarterfinal victories ensured India's first ever women's singles medals at the Continental event. First it was London bronze medallist Saina, who ended a 36-year-old wait for an individual medal after locking at least a bronze following a 21-18 21-16 win over world number five Ratchanok Intanon in a 42-minute quarterfinal. Rio silver medallist Sindhu then fought past world number 12 Nitchaon Jindapol 21-11 16-21 21-14 in the other quarterfinal. In the semifinals, Saina faces world no 1 and top seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei, while Sindhu will take on either China's Chen Yufei or world no 2 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan. This is the first time Indian women singles shuttlers are assured of a medal in Asian Games. And India will have the first singles medals in badminton after the 1982 Asiad when Syed Modi won the bronze. ( MEDAL TALLY )

Live updates of Asian Games 2018 badminton semi-final of Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu Ying, straight from Jakarta, Indonesia

10:20 IST: In the head-to-head record, the Indian trails the Chinese Taipei 5-11.

10:18 IST: Saina Nehwal is in great form. On her way to the semifinals, Saina Nehwal beat Soraya Aghaeihajiagha of Iran 21-7, 21-9 in a match that lasted just 27 minutes. Following that, in the pre-quarters, Saina Nehwal dispatched Fitriani Fitriani 21-6, 21-14. In the quarters, the Indian shuttler made a stunning comeback to win the first game 21-18 and then took the second game 21-16 to set up semifinal clash with Tai Tzu Ying.

10:15 IST: Trivia -- India will have the first singles medal in badminton since 1982. Syed Modi had won a bronze at the 1982 Asiad.

10:10 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the women's semifinal match between Saina Nehwal and World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying.

The last Indian to win an individual medal at the Asian Games was legendary Syed Modi, who won a men's singles bronze, way back in 1982 at New Delhi. India has won eight badminton medals at the Asian Games and six of them are in team events and one in men's doubles. Saina and Sindhu had clashed at the finals of the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast in April with the former emerging victories. While Sindhu ran away with the first game, Jindapol made it little tough for the Indian in the second game and thrice held the lead. Trailing 13-16, Sindhu found winners on either side of the court to make it even but Jindapol again created a four-point lead with very calculated smash shots and won the game easily to roar back into the contest.

In the decider, Sindhu trailed 4-7 with Jindapol spraying winners but the Indian won seven points in a row to give herself a four-point cushion. There was no change in script after that as Sindhu ran away with the match. Earlier, Saina fell behind 3-8 at the beginning but found a way to beat the Thai player, whom she had beaten at the recent World Championship in Nanjing and also at the Indonesian Master at the same venue.