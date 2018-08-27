Asian Games: Dharun Ayyasamy Clinches Silver In Men's 400M Hurdles

India's Dharun Ayyasamy and Sudha Singh on Monday clinched silver medals in their respective athletic events taking the country's medal tally to 39 at the 2018 Asian Games. Clocking a time of 48.96 seconds, Dharun won the silver medal in men's 400m hurdles while Sudha Singh won the same medal in women's 3000m steeplechase with a time of 9 minutes and 40.03 seconds. With the addition of two medals, India now have a total of six medals alone from athletics.

Achieving his personal best in the event, Dharun ended behind Samba Abderrahman of Qatar, who clinched the gold medal with a timing of 47.66 seconds while Abe Takatoshi of Japan took home bronze medal with a timing of 49.12 seconds.

In the women's 3000m steeplechase, Sudha finished behind Winfred Yavi of Bahrain. Yavi clocked a time of 9:36.52 while bronze medalist Thi Oanh Nguyen took 9:43.83 to finish the race.