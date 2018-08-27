 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Asian Games: Dharun Ayyasamy Clinches Silver In Men's 400M Hurdles
Read In

Updated: 27 August 2018 19:13 IST

Dharun Ayyasamy finished the race in 48.96 seconds to claim the silver medal.

Asian Games: Dharun Ayyasamy Clinches Silver In Men
Dharun Ayyasamy won the silver medal in men's 400m hurdles. © AFP

India's Dharun Ayyasamy and Sudha Singh on Monday clinched silver medals in their respective athletic events taking the country's medal tally to 39 at the 2018 Asian Games. Clocking a time of 48.96 seconds, Dharun won the silver medal in men's 400m hurdles while Sudha Singh won the same medal in women's 3000m steeplechase with a time of 9 minutes and 40.03 seconds. With the addition of two medals, India now have a total of six medals alone from athletics. 

Achieving his personal best in the event, Dharun ended behind Samba Abderrahman of Qatar, who clinched the gold medal with a timing of 47.66 seconds while Abe Takatoshi of Japan took home bronze medal with a timing of 49.12 seconds.

In the women's 3000m steeplechase, Sudha finished behind Winfred Yavi of Bahrain. Yavi clocked a time of 9:36.52 while bronze medalist Thi Oanh Nguyen took 9:43.83 to finish the race. 

Comments
Topics : Asian Games 2018 Athletics Other Sports
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS. Also get the latest Asian Games 2018 live updates, news and medals tally.
Related Articles
Asian Games: Odisha CM Announces Rs 1.5 Crore Cash Prize For 100-meter Silver Medalist Dutee Chand
Asian Games: Odisha CM Announces Rs 1.5 Crore Cash Prize For 100-meter Silver Medalist Dutee Chand
Asian Games 2018: Dutee Chand Bags Silver In 100M Dash
Asian Games 2018: Dutee Chand Bags Silver In 100M Dash
Asian Games 2018: Hima Das, Muhammed Anas Clinch Silver Medals In 400M Finals
Asian Games 2018: Hima Das, Muhammed Anas Clinch Silver Medals In 400M Finals
Asian Games 2018: Rose Chelimo Slams Heat, Pollution After Marathon Gold
Asian Games 2018: Rose Chelimo Slams Heat, Pollution After Marathon Gold
Asian Games 2018: Tajinderpal Singh Toor Clinches Maiden Asiad Gold, Squash Adds Three Bronze
Asian Games 2018: Tajinderpal Singh Toor Clinches Maiden Asiad Gold, Squash Adds Three Bronze
Advertisement

Advertisement

Asian Games 2018 Medals Tally

Pos Country Total
1 China 86 62 43 191
2 Japan 43 36 57 136
3 Republic of Korea 28 36 42 106
4 Indonesia 22 15 27 64
9 India 8 13 20 41

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.