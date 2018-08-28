PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying, Asian Games 2018 Badminton Final Live Updates: PV Sindhu Loses First Game 13-21 vs Tai Tzu Ying

Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu remained in the hunt for a historic Asian Games gold medal after a tense win over Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the semi-final on Monday. World number three Sindhu beat Yamaguchi 21-17 15-21 21-10 for her second win over the Japanese at the Asian Games, having beaten her in the team championship as well. The energy-sapping 65-minute match featured a 50-shot rally in the decider, which Sindhu won. Sindhu will now fight it out with Tai Tzu Ying to win India's first ever individual gold in badminton. The Indian will have to punch above her weight as she has not managed to beat the Chinese Taipei shuttler in the last contests. Syed Modi's bronze in men's singles at the 1982 Games in New Delhi was the only individual medal for India at the Asian Games. (MEDAL TALLY)

Live updates of Asian Games 2018 badminton final of PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying, straight from Jakarta, Indonesia

12:45 IST: Tai Tzu Ying leads 11-7 at mid-break of second game.

12:44 IST: Tai Tzu Ying takes 10-7 lead.

12:42 IST: Three point deficit now. Sindhu trails Tai Tzu Ying 5-9.

12:41 IST: Back-to-back points for Tai Tzu Ying. The Chinese Taipei shuttler leads 8-5 in the second game.

12:38 IST: Excellent drop shot from Tai Tzu Ying. Sindhu ducks. Tai Tzu Ying gets a point.

12:36 IST: PV Sindhu loses 1st game 13-21 vs Tai Tzu Ying

12:33 IST: Brilliant smash from Tai Tzu Ying. Sindhu fails to collect it. The Indian trails 13-20 in the opening game.

12:32 IST: Point for Sindhu but she still trails 12-17 in the opening game.

12:30 IST: Back-to-back points for Tai Tzu Ying.

12:29 IST: Sindhu gets a point just after the mid-break. She trains 9-11. Two point deficit. Can she make a comeback?

12:28 IST: At mid-break of the opening game, World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying leads 11-7 against PV Sindhu.

12:27 IST: Another point for Sindhu. The Indian makes it 7-10.

12:26 IST: Forced error from Tai Tzu Ying. Sindhu gets a point. She still trails 6-10 in the opening game.

12:25 IST: Tai Tzu Ying is cruising right now. She leads 9-5.

12:24 IST: Smash from Tai Tzu Ying. She takes 7-4 lead against Sindhu.

12:23 IST: Brilliant drop shot from Sindhu. She still trails 4-6 in the opening game.

12:22 IST: Loud cheer as Singhu gets first point of the final clash.

12:21 IST: Brilliant start from Tai Tzu Ying. She takes 5-0 lead in the opening game.

12:20 IST: Back-to-back points for Tai Tzu Ying. The World No. 1 leads 2-0 in the opening game.

12:19 IST: Tai Tzu Ying wins first point of the match.

12:18 IST: Both players are ready. Tai Tzu Ying will serve.

12:16 IST: Both players - PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu Ying - are warming up.

12:15 IST: A loud cheer for Sindhu as she enters the GBK-Istora badminton arena.

12:13 IST: The wait is over! India's badminton star PV Sindhu has arrived.

11:13 IST: Sindhu will have a great chance to add a Gold medal in her cabinet.

11:12 IST: Sindhu's most recent loss was against Carolina Marin in the final of the BWF World Championship

11:11 IST: Sindhu lost a close 2018 Commonwealth Games final at Gold Coast, Australia to compatriot Saina Nehwal and brought home a silver medal.

11:10 IST: Sindhu is yet to win a singles title this year, although she made it to four finals - India Open, Commonwealth Games, Thailand Open and BWF World Championships.

11:09 IST: Sindhu will be playing her fifth final this year.

11:08 IST: Sindhu has not beaten Tai Tzu in their last five meetings and the Chinese Taipei player enjoys an overall 9-3 dominance over the Indian shuttler. However, silver-medallist Sindhu managed to defeat Tai Tzu at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

11:07 IST: Sindhu, who has a long-standing rivalry with Tai Tzu, insisted that she has a plan in place to outsmart the best player in the world when they meet in the summit clash . READ: "I have a strategy in place for her."

11:01 IST: Sindhu defeated Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the semi-finals and now will face World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying in the gold medal match.

11:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Asian Games 2018 badminton final between PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu Ying.

Sindhu was sluggish at the start, making unforced errors but recovered quickly to be in control. Yamaguchi played an attacking game but the tall Sindhu had strokes to counter her rival. Sindhu dominated the rallies and created an 11-8 lead at first break. The Indian remained solid at the net, using a variety of stroke to force the Japanese world number 2 to make errors.

A long rally ensued at 20-17 but Yamaguchi sent a smash wide to put the Indian ahead. In the second game too Sindhu remained the dominant player but unforced errors crept in and she lost the lead.

Yamaguchi pulled off a stunning point, leading at 14-12 after forcing an error from Sindhu, who kept retrieving the shuttler, using one smash after another. Sindhu struggled to contain errors from there and lost the game by hitting a forehand wide. The Indian reeled off four points in a row to shoot to 7-3 in the deciding game, before taking the break with a 11-7 lead. She also won a sensational 50-shot rally to pull away 16-8. With such a big lead at hand, Sindhu finished the match in her favour with a superb smash.

World number 10 and Olympic medallist Saina played with good intensity but lost 17-21 14-21 to a superior Tzu Ying, who stood out with her court coverage and retrieving in the 32-minute contest. Coming into this match, Saina had lost last nine matches against Tzu Ying, including three in the 2018 season.