Asian Games 2018 Live Updates Day 7: India Assured Of Three Medals In Squash

Top seeds Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan claimed their maiden men's doubles gold medal at the Asian Games tennis competition, dominating the final clash with a thoroughly clinical performance on Day 6 of the tournament. The lone Indian in the fray in the men's singles event, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, settled for a bronze after losing 2-6, 2-6 to Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin in the semi-final. Prajnesh became only the sixth India to win a men's singles medal at the Games. Heena Sidhu put behind a modest qualification to win her maiden Asian Games individual medal on the sixth day of the competition. Sidhu came from behind in the finals and was just 0.1 from the lead after she produced a 10.8 on the 21st shot. Her next shot was a 9.6 and her overall score of 219.2 could only give her a bronze. Sixteen-year-old Manu Bhaker was left disappointed again, this time in her main event, finishing fifth. ( MEDAL TALLY )

Live updates of Asian Games 2018, Day 7 straight from Jakarta, Indonesia

09:03 IST: In Athletics, Men's high jump involving India's Chethan Balasubramanya gets underway.

09:00 IST: In Shooting, India's Anish is currently ranked 3rd and Shivam Shukla is currently ranked 12th in Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event in qualification stage 2

08:53 IST: In Canoe/Kayak Sprint, India men's team finish fifth in Canoe TBR 200m heat 2 event. However, they will be competing in the Repechage round.

08:43 IST: In Canoe/Kayak Sprint, India women's team finish last in their Canoe TBR 200m heat 2 event. However, they will be competing in Repechage round.

08:35 IST: India beat Mongolia 5-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of Recurve Women's Team Archery event.

08:25 IST: India vs Mongolia Recurve Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations is underway. India are leading 4-0 after 2 sets.

08:23 IST: In Shooting, India's Anish is currently 3rd while Shivam Shukla is 11th in men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification Stage 2.

08:17 IST: In Shooting, after series 1, India's Sheeraz Sheikh and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa are placed 12th and 14th respectively.

08:15 IST: In Shooting, after series 1, India's Rashmi Rathore and Ganemat Sekhon are placed fifth and 10th respectively in women's skeet qualification Day 1.

07:40 IST: In Bowling, India men's team is in action in bowling men's team of six 1st block.

07:35 IST: In Golf, India's Aadil Bedi (T3), Rayhan Thomas John (T5), Kshitij Naveed Kaul (T8), Hari Mohan Singh (T35) currently in action in men's individual Round 3. In men's team round 3, India are currently placed second, behind Japan.

07:30 IST: In Golf, India's Diksha Dagar (T18), Ridhima Dilawari (T21), Sifat Sagoo (27) currently in action in women's individual Round 3. In Women's team round 3, India are currently placed 9th.

07:23 IST: In Equestrian, India's Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik, Jitender Singh, Fouaad Mirza is currently in action in cross-country eventing individual.

07:20 IST: In Shooting, India's Shivam Shukla and Anish will be featuring in men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol qualification Day 2.

07: 16 IST: In Shooting, India's Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Sheikh Sheeraz is currently in actio in men's skeet qualification Day 1.

07:15 IST: In Shooting, India's Ganemat Sekhon and Rashmi Rathore is currently in action in women's skeet qualification Day 1.

07:10 IST: In Athletics, India's Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav and Suriya Loganathan will be featuring in women's 10,000m final event.

07:05 IST: In Athletics, India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be featuring men's Men's Shot Put final event.

07:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Day 7 of the 2018 Asian Games.

On Day 7, Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu will be in action in the women's singles badminton event. They will be playing their respective Round of 16 matches.

The Indian women's hockey team will be up against South Korea at 6:30 pm IST on the seventh day of the tournament.

World junior champion Hima Das will be in action in women's 400m qualification.

Dipika Pallikal, Joshana Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal will play their respective semifinals in squash.