Asian Games 2018 Live Updates Day 12: India Fail To Make Mark In Cycling Track, Canoe/Kayak

Live updates of Asian Games 2018, Day 12 straight from Jakarta, Indonesia

11:56 IST: In Squash, India trail 0-1 against Hong Kong in women's team Pool B match.

11:47 IST: In Volleyball, India take the second set 25-18 against Myanmar in men's classification match. It is 1-1 now.

11:37 IST: In Volleyball, India are currently leading 14-9 in the second set against Myanmar in men's classification match.

11:23 IST: In Volleball, after leading 16-15, India lose the first set 21-25 in men's classification round match against Myanmar.

11:19 IST: In Table Tennis, India's Mouma Das loses 6-11, 5-11, 6-11, 6-11 to Chen Szuyu of Chinese Taipei in women's singles Round of 32.

11:11 IST: In Squash, Women's team Pool B match between India and Hong Kong begins.

11:10 IST: In Table Tennis, India's Mouma Das loses the third game 6-11 to Chen Szuyu of Chinese Taipei in women's singles Round of 32, she trails 0-3. The third game also lasted for just six minutes.

11:04 IST: In Table Tennis, In Table Tennis, India's Mouma Das loses the second game 5-11 to Chen Szuyu of Chinese Taipei in women's singles Round of 32, she trails 0-2. Interestingly, the first two games last six minutes each.

11:00 IST: In Table Tennis, India's Mouma Das loses the first game 6-11 to Chen Szuyu of Chinese Taipei in women's singles Round of 32.

10:05 IST: In Cycling Track, India's Manjeet Singh is in 16th place after Temo Race in men's Omnium event.

09:54 IST: In Cycling Track, India's Chaoba Devi fails to qualify for women's 3000m Individual Pursuit final.

09:43 IST: In Cycling Track, India's Aleena Reji fail and Deborah Deborah fail to qualify for women's Sprint quarterfinals.

09:40 IST: In Equestrian, After Final Round 1 in Jumping Individual, India's Zahan Kevic Setalvad is in 30th place while Kaevaan Kevic Setalvad is 36th.

09:35 IST: In Judo, India's Garima Choudhary loses 0-10 to Gulnoza Matniyazova of Uzbekistan in women's -70kg elimination Round of 16.

09:23 IST: In Judo, India's Harshdeep Singh loses to Lee Seung-Su of Korea in men's -81kg elimination Round of 16.

09:20 IST: In Canoe, India's Gaurav Tomar and Sunil Singh finish sixth in men's 1000m Double (C2) final.

08:53 IST: In Canoe/Kayak, India's Naocha Singh Laitonjam and Ching Arambam finish last in men's 1000m Double (K2) finals.

08:12 IST: In Judo, India's Harshdeep Singh beats Sri Lanka's Rajith Pushpa Kumara to enter men's -81kg Round of 16.

08:10 IST: In Cycling Track, India's Deborah Deborah and Aleena Reji qualify for women's sprint 1/8 finals.

08:07 IST: In Judo,India's Harshdeep Singh is up against Sri Lanka's Rajitha Pushpa Kumara in men's -81kg elimination Round of 32.

07:56 IST: In Cycling Track, India's Aleena Reji clocks 12.339 in Women's Sprint qualification.

07:50 IST: In Cycling Track, Women's Sprint qualification involving India's Aleena Reji and Deborah Deborah begins.

07:48 IST: In Cycling Track, India's Manjeet Singh finishes 16th in Men's Omnium Scratch race.

07:34 IST: In Cycling Track, Men's Omnium Scratch Race involving India's Manjeet Singh begins.

07:30 IST: In Kayak, India's Soniya Devi Phairembam finish last in women's 500m Single (K1) final.

07:17 IST: In Kayak, India finish last in men's 500m four (K4) final. Kazakhstan won gold while Republic of Korea got silver and Iran took home the bronze.

07:12 IST: In Canoe, India's Inaocha Devi and Anjali Bashishth finish eighth in women's 500m

double (C2) final.

07:07 IST: In Athletics, India's Sandeep Kumar has been disqualified from Men's 50km walk.

07:05 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Day 12 of the Asian Games.

