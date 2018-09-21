"Where Is Nagin Dance": Fans Troll Bangladesh After Asia Cup 2018 Defeat To Afghanistan

Bangladesh were outplayed and outclassed as Afghanistan registered a massive 136-run win to top Group B at the Asia Cup 2018 being held in United Arab Emirates (UAE). Following the embarrassing defeat, Bangladesh came under fire from fans on Twitter with many asking where the team's infamous 'nagin dance' celebration had disappeared. The Bangladesh team first did the 'nagin dance' after their win over hosts Sri Lanka in the Nidahas Trophy. But since that day, the celebration has come back to haunt them time and again with Indian fans mocking the Bangladeshis with the celebration post the Dinesh Karthik's heroics in the Nidahas Trophy final.