Asia Cup 2018: Virat Kohli's Absence Won't Be A Factor, Says Sourav Ganguly

Defending champions India will up against arch-rivals Pakistan in their second match of the Asia Cup on September 19 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. In the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the tournament, Rohit Sharma will be leading the team in the high voltage encounter. Amid the debate of whether Virat Kohli should or should not have been rested for the high profile tournament (which includes the match against Pakistan), former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has said that the absence of the 29-year-old will not be a factor as the Indian are a better side out of the two teams. "Virat Kohli's absence won't be a factor, they are a better side," Ganguly was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

India last played against Pakistan during the Champions Trophy final which the men in blue lost by a huge margin of 180 runs. Predicting the outcome of the high profile match scheduled for Wednesday, Ganguly mentioned clash between the two teams would be an even contest. "It will be a 50-50 contest between India and Pakistan," Ganguly added.

Prior to the clash against Pakistan, India will face Hong Kong in the first match of the tournament on September 18 in Dubai. Hong Kong lost their opening match of the tournament against Pakistan on Sunday.

India are the most successful side in the Asia Cup, having won the title a total of six times, while Pakistan have won twice. India have a 6-5 win loss ratio at the Asia Cup and on Wednesday the Rohit Sharma-led side would look to continue the momentum.

(With IANS inputs)