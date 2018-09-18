 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Asia Cup 2018 15 Sep 18 to 28 Sep 18

Asia Cup 2018: Sunil Gavaskar Backs Pakistan, Wasim Akram Favours India To Win Tournament

Updated: 18 September 2018 17:02 IST

India and Pakistan are playing in the UAE for the first time since 2006.

Asia Cup 2018: Sunil Gavaskar Backs Pakistan, Wasim Akram Favours India To Win Tournament
India will take on Pakistan in their second Group A fixture on September 18. © AFP

Cricketing greats Sunil Gavaskar and Wasim Akram have picked their favourite teams in the ongoing Asia Cup 2018. Ahead of the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash on Wednesday, Sunil Gavaskar has backed arch-rivals Pakistan to come on top out of the two nations while Wasim Akram feels India are favourites on paper. "The last defeat (ICC Champions Trophy final 2017) creates a touch of uncertainty in your mind," Gavaskar told India Today. Akram, on the other hand, said Pakistan bowlers will be boosted with India skipper Virat Kohli being rested. "Kohli has been rested and that is the right decision. When Gavaskar, Azhar and Tendulkar did not play, I was high on confidence. The Pakistan bowlers will be psychologically boosted with Kohli being rested," he said.

"India favourites on paper," he added when asked about India's chances.

The two teams are facing each other for the first time in the United Arab Emirates since 2006, the last of their regular matches which were also held in Sharjah between 1984-2000.

The game is also the first between the sub-continent rivals since Pakistan thumped India by 180 runs in the final of the Champions Trophy at The Oval in June last year.

Out of the 12 Asia Cup matches played between the two teams, India have won six times (5 ODIs and one T20I) while Pakistan have won on five occasions. One match ended with no result.

India will take on Pakistan in their second Group A fixture on Wednesday. The top two nations from each group will enter the Super Four stage of the tournament. The top two teams in the Super Four section will advance to the final.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Sunil Gavaskar Wasim Akram Asia Cup 2018 India vs Pakistan, Match 5 Cricket
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India and Pakistan are playing in the UAE for the first time since 2006
  • India are favourites on paper, Wasim Akram said
  • India will take on Pakistan in their 2nd Group A fixture on September 18
Related Articles
Five Memorable India-Pakistan Encounters
Five Memorable India-Pakistan Encounters
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan Solid For India Against Hong Kong
India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan Solid For India Against Hong Kong
Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan, Head To Head: Advantage India In Matches With Arch-Rivals
Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan, Head To Head: Advantage India In Matches With Arch-Rivals
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan Preview: India Face A Stiff Challenge From Upbeat Pakistan
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan Preview: India Face A Stiff Challenge From Upbeat Pakistan
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.