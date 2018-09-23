 
Asia Cup 2018 15 Sep 18 to 28 Sep 18

Shikhar Dhawan, Gautam Gambhir Tweet About Their Accounts Being Hacked

Updated: 23 September 2018 17:06 IST

Shikhar Dhawan is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the ongoing Asia Cup 2018.

Shikhar Dhawan is currently the top run-getter in the ongoing Asia Cup. © AFP

Team India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who is quite active on micro-blogging site Twitter, tweeted on Sunday that his account has been hacked. Dhawan, who is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the ongoing Asia Cup 2018, took to Twitter to inform about his account being compromised and wrote, "Hi friends, please ignore any messages you may have received from my handle recently. My account was compromised but it has been restored."

Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan received a message from Dhawan's hacked account and he didn't waste any time in informing his IPL teammate about the same. "I received it bach Gaya," Rashid's response read.

Earlier, veteran Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir's Twitter account was also hacked by anonymous hackers on Saturday.

After hacking Gambhir's account, the hackers sent out messages to a few popular personalities including the likes of former Australian wicket-keeper batsman Adam Gilchrist, Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh, and former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara.

After Gambhir's account was restored, he also posted a tweet and tagged all of them with a warning that hackers might have got some personal information out of them.

On the work front, Dhawan struggled to make his mark in England but the left-hander is currently the top run-getter in the ongoing Asia Cup 2018. 

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Gautam Gambhir Cricket Asia Cup 2018
Highlights
  • Afghanistan's Rashid Khan received a message from Dhawan's hacked account
  • Gautam Gambhir's Twitter account was also hacked by anonymous hackers
  • Shikhar Dhawan is quite active on micro-blogging site Twitter
