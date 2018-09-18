 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Asia Cup 2018 15 Sep 18 to 28 Sep 18

Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni Turns Mentor In Head Coach Ravi Shastri's Absence

Updated: 18 September 2018 12:05 IST

MS Dhoni was seen interacting with junior players during a net session.

Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni Turns Mentor In Head Coach Ravi Shastri
MS Dhoni had stepped down as ODI and T20I captain in January 2017. © BCCI

Despite handing over the captaincy baton to Virat Kohli a while ago, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is often seen instructing the Indian side during a match. Not just Virat Kohli, other members of the team too consider MS Dhoni their mentor. Ahead of the India's Asia Cup 2018 opening match against Hong Kong, Dhoni was seen mentoring the youngsters during a net session. He took the responsibility in the absence of head coach Ravi Shastri. Shastri and the rest of the support staff are yet to reach the UAE which prompted Dhoni to take up the role a mentor.

The Indian cricket board has roped in India A bowlers Avesh Khan, M Prasidh Krishna, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem and Mayank Markande to help India batsmen prepare during the Asia Cup.

The bowlers got a brief pep talk from Dhoni, the 2011 World Cup winning captain before the 37-year-old hit the nets.

Dhoni, who stepped down as ODI and T20I captain in January 2017, has played 321 ODIs for India, scoring 10046 runs at an average of 51.25. He has 10 centuries and 67 fifties to his name.

The 2011 World Cup winning captain Dhoni last featured in the limited-overs leg of the recently-concluded series between India and England.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, India lifted the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the World Twenty20 in 2007. Dhoni also led India to the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Hong Kong MS Dhoni Mayank Markande Avesh Khan Bhuvneshwar Kumar Jasprit Bumrah Asia Cup 2018 Cricket
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Dhoni was seen mentoring the youngsters during a net session
  • He took the responsibility in the absence of head coach Ravi Shastr
  • Shastri and the rest of the support staff are yet to reach the UAE
Related Articles
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup Live Score: India Eye Massive Win Over Minnows Hong Kong
India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup Live Score: India Eye Massive Win Over Minnows Hong Kong
Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan, Head To Head: Advantage India In Matches With Arch-Rivals
Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan, Head To Head: Advantage India In Matches With Arch-Rivals
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan Preview: India Face A Stiff Challenge From Upbeat Pakistan
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan Preview: India Face A Stiff Challenge From Upbeat Pakistan
Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni Bats In Full Flow At Nets As India Gear Up For Pakistan Clash. Watch
Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni Bats In Full Flow At Nets As India Gear Up For Pakistan Clash. Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.