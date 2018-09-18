Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni Turns Mentor In Head Coach Ravi Shastri's Absence

Despite handing over the captaincy baton to Virat Kohli a while ago, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is often seen instructing the Indian side during a match. Not just Virat Kohli, other members of the team too consider MS Dhoni their mentor. Ahead of the India's Asia Cup 2018 opening match against Hong Kong, Dhoni was seen mentoring the youngsters during a net session. He took the responsibility in the absence of head coach Ravi Shastri. Shastri and the rest of the support staff are yet to reach the UAE which prompted Dhoni to take up the role a mentor.

The Indian cricket board has roped in India A bowlers Avesh Khan, M Prasidh Krishna, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem and Mayank Markande to help India batsmen prepare during the Asia Cup.

The bowlers got a brief pep talk from Dhoni, the 2011 World Cup winning captain before the 37-year-old hit the nets.

Dhoni, who stepped down as ODI and T20I captain in January 2017, has played 321 ODIs for India, scoring 10046 runs at an average of 51.25. He has 10 centuries and 67 fifties to his name.

The 2011 World Cup winning captain Dhoni last featured in the limited-overs leg of the recently-concluded series between India and England.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, India lifted the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the World Twenty20 in 2007. Dhoni also led India to the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England.