Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni Bats In Full Flow At Nets As India Gear Up For Pakistan Clash. Watch

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen batting in full flow ahead of the mouth-watering Asia Cup 2018 clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Wednesday. India will be facing minnows Hong Kong in the tournament opener on Tuesday and then face Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan on Wednesday. BCCI on Monday posted a video of Dhoni and wrote: "In focus and in the zone ???? @msdhoni #TeamIndia #AsiaCup2018."

Dhoni, who stepped down as ODI and T20I captain in January 2017, has played 321 ODIs for India, scoring 10046 runs at an average of 51.25. He has 10 centuries and 67 fifties to his name.

The 2011 World Cup winning captain Dhoni last featured in the limited-overs leg of the recently-concluded series between India and England. He received a lot of flak after his lackluster performance in the three-match One-day International (ODI) series against England that India lost 1-2. He scored just 79 runs in three matches.

Recently, Dhoni became the fourth Indian and 12th overall in ODI history to score 10,000 runs. He achieved the milestone during second ODI against England at Lord's.

With this incredible feat, Dhoni joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Kumar Sangakkara, Brian Lara and Sanath Jayasuriya on the elite list.

The 2011 World Cup winning captain is only the second wicketkeeper-batsman to touch the 10000-run mark. Sangakkara was the first designated wicketkeeper-batsman to achieve the landmark.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, India lifted the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the World Twenty20 in 2007. Dhoni also led India to the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England.