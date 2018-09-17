Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup Live Score: Afghanistan Win Toss, Elect To Bat Against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka will look to bounce back from their embarrassing 137-run loss to Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2018 opener when they face Afghanistan in the second Group B match on Monday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Sri Lanka were completely outplayed by Bangladesh and will need to beat Afghanistan to stay alive in the tournament. Afghanistan, meanwhile, will be looking to start their Asia Cup campaign with a win, which will assure them a place in the Super Four. This will be the first Asia Cup 2018 match to be held in Abu Dhabi. Since winning the tri-series in the West Indies in 2016-17, Sri Lanka have won just nine ODIs and lost 29 ODIs. ( LIVE SCORECARD )

Sri Lanka will aim to correct the faults in their batting order and find some inspiration in their bowling attack, which is being led by veteran Lasith Malinga. Sri Lanka's batting performance has been going through a rough patch now as opener Upul Tharanga top-scored with 27. Apart from Tharanga, only Dilruwan Perera (29) and Suranga Lakmal (20) crossed the 20-run mark against a polished Bangladesh bowling attack. As for Afghanistan, they have been in a fine touch, winning a couple of ODI series against Ireland and Zimbabwe and also winning the World Cup qualifiers. However, Sri Lanka enjoy advantage against Afghanistan as the former have beaten the latter in both the ODIs played against each other.

Live Updates Between Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 2018 Asia Cup 3rd ODI straight from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

17:05 IST: Six runs from the first over, all from the bat of Mohammad Shahzad. Afghanistan 6/0 after 1 over.

Dushmantha Chameera to bowl the second over from the other end.

17:02 IST: Boundary! Outside edge from Shahzad's bat, will go all the way to the fence. Lasith Malinga tried to keep the ball a bit wide the off stump, he pays the price for the extra bounce. Afghanistan off the mark in the second ball of the match.

17:00 IST: Mohammad Shahzad takes guard, he will face the first ball from Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga. Ihsanullah Janat is on the non-striker end.

16:55 IST: The match officials along with the teams have walked out in the centre for the national anthem.

16:40 IST: Afghanistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Shahzad (w), Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

16:35 IST: Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews (c), Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera

"Akila Dananjaya comes back in, as does Shehan Jayasuriya and Dushmantha Chameera. Amila Aponso and Dilruwan Perera miss out along with Suranga Lakmal," says Angelo Mathews.

16:30 IST: Afghanistan captain Asghar Afhan wins the toss, opts to bat first.

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first against @OfficialSLC in the third match of Asia Cup 2018. #AFGvSL #AsiaCup2018 pic.twitter.com/RtTUJPgST6 — Afghan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 17, 2018

16:25 IST: Pitch report: "The surface looks totally different from Dubai where we had no grass at all. The pitch here looks quite green but don't go by the looks because from my experience, the pitches in Abu Dhabi have been good for batting," says Rameez Raja.

16:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Group B match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Shahzad, Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi have all made 300-plus runs this season in ODIs. Rahmat Shah has been dismissed for a single-figure score only once in his last 17 innings, dating back to the Ireland series in Sharjah last December. Coming to their bowling, the spin duo of Rashid Khan (29 wickets from 11 ODIs) and Mujeeb Ur Rehman, will be expected to trouble the Sri Lankan batsman and wrap up their innings quickly.